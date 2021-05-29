Polo Luxury Feeds Over 5,000 During Ramadan

By Omolabake Fasogbon

Nigeria’s foremost luxury goods store, Polo Luxury feted over 5,000 Lagosian to sumptuous iftar meals during the holy month of Ramadan, as part of its CSR activities to Muslims at Arabic & Islamic Training center Morikaz Agege, Atere Mosque in Ebute Metta and Ilaje communities.

With the Covid-19 pandemic affecting incomes and jobs over the past year, Polo Luxury undertook the initiative as prescribed by the faith which says the best of charity as an act of worship in given during Ramadan which encourages love for one especially to the less privileged.

Reacting to the gesture, the Vice Principal, Arabic & Islamic Training center Morikaz Agege. Ustas Abdul Hameed on behalf of the School Authorities expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Polo Luxury. He commended the organization for its humane nature and applauded their commitment to supporting the school which has over three thousand youths undergoing Arabic and Islamic Studies and has existed for about 70 years. He quoted from the Holy Book in Chapter 2, Verse 183 which encourages support to the fasting Faithful during Ramadan.

Another recipient on behalf of the aged women at Atere Mosque in Ebute Metta Alhaja Sidikat. According to Alhaja Sidika “providing free iftar meals in observance and obedience to Allah’s injunction of giving and sharing during Ramadan without expecting anything in return is kind but rare with corporate organizations and we are most thankful.

Responding to the very warm reception by the community, Executive Director of Polo Luxury, Ms. Jennifer Obayuwana seized the opportunity to re-emphasize the Organization’s commitment to encouraging social goodness and empowering disadvantaged communities.

“We recognize the month of Ramadan as very important for Muslims across Nigeria. It is a time of reflection, prayers and an opportunity to serve others in need. The donation of Iftar meals is a show of care and demonstration of support to communities as a corporate citizen” she added.

It is worthy to mention, that during the 2020 Covid-19 induced lockdown, Polo Luxury distributed palliatives in several communities within Lagos State.

