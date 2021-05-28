Supernova Covers Black Celebrity Magazine

Vanessa Obioha

Award-winning actress and singer Supernova is the cover star of Black Celebrity Magazine.

In the magazine’s latest issue, Supernova talked about her music, movie and her life experience in the entertainment industry and how it has shaped her career.

Born Chinenye Nweke, the singer is well known for embracing different genres of music and styles and her activism on social media. Earlier in the year, she released a love ballad ‘Love Me’ to mark Valentine’s Day celebration. The song was accompanied by another romantic song ‘My Year’, a song that she said would ‘uplift anybody facing difficulties.’ Having faced challenges in the course of her music career, including halting her musical pursuits, the beauty queen and native of Ebonyi state is turning new chapters in her life.

The magazine edition also featured Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and the Director-General of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala.

