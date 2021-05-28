Max Live Re-ignited Concert Excitement

Mary Nnah

Excitement was ignited last weekend by Fearless energy drink powered Max Live concert where music lovers were thrilled by favourite artistes in Lagos.

The evening show was organised by Max FM 102.3 with the theme “Music Experience.”

It was a moment of fun as fans were energised by the Fearless brand which comprises the Fearless Classic and Fearless Red Berry energy drinks produced by Rite Foods Limited, a truly world-class and proudly Nigerian Food and Beverage Company.

It was an explosion of entertainment with

The excitement was visible on the faces of the audience who were overjoyed with the performance of Laycon, known as Olamilekan Moshood Agbeleshe, the winner of the Big Brother Naija season 5 as well as other artistes such as Ladipoe, Blackbonez, Ckay, Skales, Falana, Crayon, Idahams, Ruger and Candybleakz featured at the show.

Crayon, the new face of Afrobeats, who has brought to the Nigerian music scene a blend of pop and local groove, thanked the leading brand for aiding Max Live concert which brought some of the best singers together to make the evening exhilarating.

Commenting on the show, Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, said as a leading brand, Fearless energy drink likes to associate and promote positive energy which music enables, a reason that prompted their support for the Max Live show.

Adedugbe stated that the lion mentality of I CAN, I AM of Rite Foods which has led to the production of premium brands has spurred the widely popular energy drink, Fearless, to identify with the hugely popular broadcast station in promoting entertainment.

