Genesis GMD, Nnaeto Orazulike Wins Big at NACCIMA 60TH Anniversary

Several notable Nigerians were gathered, Tuesday, at the International Conference Centre in Abuja, as several industry leaders including WTO boss, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Dr Nnaeto Orazulike of Genesis Group and Bolanle Austen Peters were awarded for their transformational leadership in their respective fields.

The awards were spearheaded by the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) as part of its activities to commemorate its 60th anniversary.

The icons were awarded for being thought leaders in their various industries. For example, Dr Nnaeto Orazulike has played an exemplary role in the entertainment and hospitality sector.

He was presented with the Excellence Award for his contribution to the Hospitality and Entertainment industry. Other awardees include Grammy-winning artist BurnaBoy, Amina Jane Mohammed, who received their awards virtually. National President, NACCIMA, Hajiya SaratuAliyu, while commending the awardees noted that their invaluable dedication to African progress and service to humanity was the benchmark used for the awards. She especially praised the awardees in the entertainment and hospitality sector, where Orazulike, Austen Peters, among others are domiciled, for their significant growth in the sector.

Orazulike, while reacting to the reception, noted that he is open to raising up the generation coming after him; teaching them how to succeed and make an impact through hisNplatforms. He also stated that the award would spur him and his group to continue to do more for the entertainment and hospitality sector.

