Buhari Pledges Better Nation for Future Generation

President Muhammadu Buhari has pledged his readiness to bequeath a better Nigeria to the present and future generations.

The president, in a goodwill message to mark this year’s Children’s Day, described children as precious blessings who should be nurtured to carry the burden of society in the future.

Also, Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan; Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as Governors Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State felicitated with children on their special day.

Buhari, while hosting some children at the State House, Abuja, as part of activities to mark the occasion, said that he would focus attention on guaranteeing them a better tomorrow.

A statement yesterday by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, said Buhari, after spending time with his guests, bid them farewell, saying: “Bye-bye, see you next year.”

The short ceremony witnessed the cutting of a ‘national cake,’ a guided tour of the president’s office, meeting rooms, banquet hall and the zoo at the Presidential Villa.

On his part, Lawan, in his message, urged all the 36 states to ensure the domestication of the Child’s Rights Act, 2003.

Lawan, in a statement, called on government at all levels to recognise the critical importance of issues that affect the well-being, happiness and growth of the Nigerian child and to give them priority in their plans and actions.

“On the occasion of the celebration of this Day, I reassure the Nigerian children that the National Assembly will always accord their needs full attention in its legislative duties with a view to making laws that protect and promote their rights.

“Let us all remain ever conscious of our duty to bring up our children with the right orientation and to bequeath to them a peaceful and prosperous society,” he stated.

Gbajabiamila, while rejoicing with the children said in a statement that children are truly the leaders of tomorrow because of the enormous potential they possess.

He stated that they must imbibe good morals and face their studies squarely.

He also urged them to be worthy ambassadors wherever they find themselves.

On his part, the Gombe State governor who described children as the hope of the nation called on them to look forward to a brighter future as his administration is committed to their welfare and sound education.

He said: “To build a better tomorrow, we must build our children,” adding that as future leaders, children require security and right upbringing from both parents and government.

In his goodwill message, Abiodun used the occasion to announce the approval of a scholarship for a public secondary student, Oyinbo Precious.

Precious, a Senior Secondary School (SSS 2) student of Naiwar-Ud-Deen Grammar School, Obantoko Abeokuta, was given the scholarship for her brilliant citation on the obligations of parents towards their children, at the ceremony to celebrate the Children’s Day.

The governor said in Abeokuta that he listened to the citation of Precious and he was impressed by her fluency and courage to face the crowd, hence, his decision to approve a scholarship for her.

According to him, the scholarship will cover her secondary and tertiary education.

He directed the Special Adviser on Basic Primary and Secondary Education, Mrs Ronke Soyombo, to work out the modalities for the scholarship.

The governor said his administration would continue to identify young talents in the state and offer them platforms to excel in both academic and vocational studies.

