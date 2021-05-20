OAAN, ICL Partner on Audience Measurement for Out-of-home Sub-Sector

Stories by Raheem Akingbolu

As part of measures to enable advertisers solve the challenges associated with offline measurement, the Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN) and Interaction Channel Limited (ICL), an advertising technology company, have embarked on a strategic collaboration to provide a currency of measurement for the OOH sub-sector in Nigeria, using the innovative ‘Moving Audiences’ platform.

Announcing the partnership in Lagos recently, the two parties disclosed that they will leverage best-in-class global technology, data and tools to drive strategy, planning and buying of Out-of-Home advertising for advertisers and brands.

The Moving Audiences platform comes with devices that analyse people’s outdoor patterns across the country without revealing their personal deatils, combining data with detailed mapping of every outdoor site, including places such as rail stations, shopping malls, airports, roadside, bus stops etc.

This means that advertisers in Nigeria will be able to plan more effective and efficient outdoor campaigns, while having access to spot-level measurement, whether the spot is one second or a week, with reports based on 10-minute updates, according to ICL.

To bring the technological innovation to the Nigerian market, ICL had partnered Moving Walls, having signed a deal with the international agency to provide upscale location intelligence for media and marketing services.

The President of OAAN, Emmanuel Ajufo, disclosed that the innovation is timely considering the challenges of providing adequate data on audience engagement with its boards and others. He stated that it is a new dawn for OOH advertising in the country and it will further help practitioners and its members to offer unique and measurable services to clients.’

Adding that the association is strongly in support of the initiative, he stated that it will transform the sector as practitioners will offer more value to clients. “The association is behind this whole initiative, we want everybody to know that the collaboration is for the good of the industry. For us our interest is value for our client and we are set to deliver much more with credible audience measurement in place.”

Similarly, the Managing Director of ICL, Tosan Omagbemi stated that now the OOH advertising industry can boast of having standards of measurement in line with global best practices which will further help it grow remarkably.

“It is evident that OOH Advertising delivers results. This is what the OAAN/ICL collaboration intends to amplify through global best standards of measurement. OOH now has measurement in Nigeria!

“At Interaction Channel Limited, we believe that we are engaging an ever-dynamic audience. Brands that intend to get the right space per time within the consumer/media ecosystem must employ dynamic solutions which our advertising technology company is all about – dynamic solutions for a dynamic audience. This is the next phase for brand custodians that would not only deliver their numbers, but be part of the consumers’ play,” he explained.

Commending the initiative, the President of Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN), Femi Adelusi said: “In line with the MIPAN’s tradition, we are delighted to see the arrival of credible media audience measures on OOH. The ICL platform provides end-to-end planning for Moving Audiences from Strategic/Planning to Buying and Measurement on the OOH media.

In the same vein, the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) Registrar, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo who was represented by the Director, Regulation, Monitoring and Enforcement, Ijedi Iyoha, applauded the partnership and assured them of the council’s support, stating that the collaboration will help boost advertising industry in the country.

