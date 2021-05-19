Zola Electric Launches Distribution Scheme for Market Penetration

By Peter Uzoho

Zola Electric, one of Africa’s major renewable energy providers has launched its distribution scheme to drive market penetration and access to its products in Nigeria.

Zola’s flagship solar power solutions -Flex and Infinity, have been gaining traction in the Nigerian and African market since their introduction in 2019, to help the company achieve its desire of providing clean, effective, and reliable power across Nigeria and the contingent.

The company disclosed to journalists in Lagos yesterday that it has signed into its distribution network some of the leading distributors of solar and renewable products across Nigeria and has opened its doors to onboard even more.

They include Blue Camel, a leading provider of renewable energy solutions including PV panels, solar streetlights, solar home systems and a major distributor for global solar brands.

It said other firms including Blackain, Blackbit Solar, Shokenny Solutions, Enersys Energy, Solarmate Energy, and SOSAI Renewables are already in different stages of the distribution partnership.

The renewable energy solutions provider said signing on distribution partners will contribute significantly to help bridge the huge electricity supply deficit in the country by expanding access to Zola’s innovative power solutions across the country.

Zola further explained that the move was part of its efforts to boost its current market operation.

It added that it will as well provide reliable power solutions to markets that lack energy access and make it possible for homes and businesses across Africa and anywhere in the world to generate, store and consume energy sustainably.

Speaking at the media parley, the Acting Managing Director, Zola Electric Nigeria, Mr. Olufemi Ashipa, said the solar space in Nigeria had come a long way from the days of using dirty and expensive power resources to clean energy sources, offering modular and scalable technology.

According to him, “Since many customers do not have existing appliances, ZOLA is able to offer a closed loop system that guarantees a certain baseline of performance and runtime.

“At ZOLA, we are driven by the desire to provide Africa’s most extensive off-grid renewable differentiated power solutions to people anywhere”.

Ashapa stated that the company understands that power was pivotal to accelerating the overall socio-economic development of the continent and responded by designing the Zola Infinity and Zola Flex, for this purpose.

He added: “The Zola power solutions help to provide customers with steady electricity supply in any situation.

“The Zola technology driven solutions backed with superior power storage and dynamic energy charging system, were conceived at Oxford University, and designed in Silicon Valley. They are easy to install, scaleable and help the average home or business bridge their power deficit.

“With Zola currently powering more than one million people; comprising over 200,000 homes and businesses across Tanzania, Rwanda, Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, and Nigeria, we are poised to actualise our objective providing 24 hour clean power anywhere and help the continent realise her untapped potentials.”

