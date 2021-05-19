Special Needs Students Show Arts Prowess at Anthos Treasures Exhibition

By Uchechukwu Nnaike

Students of Anthos House, Lekki, Lagos, a school for children with special needs, recently reaffirmed the saying, ‘there is ability in disability’ when they displayed various art works, furniture, jewelries and other items they created, to the amazement of parents, arts enthusiasts and other guests.

The items were made from recycled eco-friendly materials.

Speaking at the two-day Anthos Treasures Arts and Craft Exhibition, organised by the school, the Head of Anthos House, Dr. Kimberly Scollard called for love, opportunity and support for people with special needs to enable them attain their full potential.

Scollard, who expressed confidence in the abilities of the students, described them as brilliant, funny, kind, caring and smart. She regretted that people often question their abilities.

“They have so much to offer, yet they are left by the roadside because they act differently or look differently or have some diagnosis that other people define them. We don’t define our students based on their diagnosis; our students do not define themselves based on their diagnosis, they learn like everyone else, it may take them longer, but they are incredible.”

In her remarks, the Executive Director of Greensprings School, Mrs. Lai Koiki, said she was impressed by the handiwork of the students.

“Apart from the work that is beautiful, the confidence that the children have to show visitors around, to explain the works to them is unbelievable, unimaginable, wonderful.”

A parent, Dr. Delphine Misan Arenyeka, said for children with special needs who learn differently, it is important that parents always lend support to them.

“Working with children with special needs means that you need to think outside the box and art is one of the areas where they are able to express themselves freely and without the fear of being judged.”

An arts teacher, Moses Nwaosisi said most of the art works dwell on disability and reflect the students’ thoughts. He stressed that if given the time and if positive things are imparted in a child with disability, the child will thrive.

