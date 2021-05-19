Repositioning Nigeria’s Marine Institutions

The Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research and Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology last week unveiled their progress reports in an effort aimed at repositioning the school to meet modern challenges, Rebecca Ejifoma writes

For the Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research and Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology, the goal to reposition both institutions have been paramount. Already, several projects have kicked off while many others are still in the pipeline.

At the moment, all is set for the commissioning of a jetty to serve as fishing logistic base, at Iru-Habour Point by the Nigerian Institute for Oceanography and Marine Research (NIOMR) and Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology (FCFMT).

The Chairman of the Board of the institutions, Hon. Abdulmalik A. Usman who spoke to reporters at Lagos, shortly after the last board’s meeting, also said some other projects would be inaugurated at Ogbolomi, Lagos. He said the jetty has been an abandoned project since 1985, until the President Muhammadu Buhari administration came on board to revive the jetty through massive rehabilitation and repair works. The jetty is already at 75 per cent near completion.

On completion, the jetty will serve as logistics base for all types of fishing vessel and support vessels visiting Western part of Nigeria and training vessel for the Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology. The chairman also commended the Lagos State government for their support in rescuing about 80 per cent of the Institution’s land from land grabbers.

Usman and the board members used the occasion to tour facilities of the two institutions.

During the tour, the chairman and board members were briefed by management of the institutions, on the progress made so far at the three NIOMR outstations of Buguma, Sapele and Aluu and the college permanent site in Igbolomi.

In Buguma, various works done include construction of walk way, repairs of vehicles and roof were carried out in year 2020, while outstanding security wages were also paid. Administratively, ICT and office equipment were also given to the outstation. In Sapele, renovated abandoned classrooms and hall, while ICT office equipment were given to the outstation in the same period. In Aluu, various facilities were reportedly repaired.

At the college main campus and Igbolomi campus, major construction and remodeling projects of both male and female hostels has been achieved in this period. The college has also established Fishery Cluster Zone and demonstration farm on 23 hectares land at Enugu to boost research, vocational skills and IGR through fish production.

In this period, the college website was also upgraded and transferred to the wordpress platform for better reliability and regular software updates.

The Research Vessel Bayagbona that was down due to technical problems since her arrival in Nigeria in 2004 has been repaired and since then the vessel has been to sea four times and awaiting a long voyage of 12 days in 2021.

The two damaged extruders in the year 2020 has also been repaired adding that the extruders have been tested for production and found to be doing well.

The Executive Director/CEO of NIOMR, Dr. Sule Abiodun disclosed that the institute is at present negotiating with the Lagos State government and North West Fish Producers on Public Private Partnership (PPP).

He said: “With the consent of Lagos State government and Apa community, the Apa communities in Awori settlement, NIOMR now has the waterfront for Tilapia and Clarias culture. The programme is expected to commence this year 2021”.

On manpower development, Abiodun said in the year 2020, the institute saw two staff completed their PhD, while 21 and 43 staff have their MSc and PhD programmes ongoing respectively. He also gave an update on various partnerships that the institute is currently engaged in.

“NIOMR being the center of excellence in Oceanography and Marine Research, the institute trained six early scientists for Partnership for Observation of Global Ocean (POGO), based in Walvis Bay, Nimibia. Scientists from Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Republic of Benin and Nigeria participated in the two months programme. The two months programme was sponsored by POGO Namibia. At the end of the programme the scientists also bagged the International Maritime Organisation-Standard Training and Certification for Watch Keeping (IMO-STCW) International Certification.

“In September 2020, based on NIOMR’s alignments, Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) visited the institute for the first time and signed cooperation agreement, consequently assigned contract of building Thiaroye smoking kiln in the North East to NIOMR. Construction will start in April.

“In April, 2020, World Fish Chairman visited NIOMR’s headquarters, thereafter requested the institute to meet with Gombe governor. The meeting for the development of Artisan Fisheries was a success. The program will start post COVID-19.

“On invitation, NIOMR will partner South Africa on Fisheries Development in particular data gathering and analysis. The program is expected to start post COVID-19. Instituto Hydrografico Marinha, Portugal invited NIOMR and after signing co-operation agreement requested to have their African co-coordinating office for Ocean Data Analysis in Nigeria. The agreement will commence after COVID-19.

“Netherlands Government through the Embassy in Nigeria visited NIOMR and showed interest in stationing waste-to-waste equipment for conversion of plastic waste and pet for industrial use in Nigeria. Equipment is being expected.”

Expressing satisfaction on the progress made by the present board and management, Dr. Abiodun disclosed that in 2020, the NIOMR got National Assembly approval to restock dwindling Niger State Rivers and has identified Clarias species as first for restocking. The project according to him will commence in April 2021.

“I am happy to let you know that in May 2020, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture wrote to NIOMR to help set up a College of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food Technology in Osun State. It was agreed that the institute should use model of Federal College of Fisheries and Marine Technology template and acquired experience. Many visits were made to Osun State site, all equipment and structure in place. The programme will start this year 2021”.

On his part, the provost of the FCFMT, Dr. Chuks Onuaha said, while briefing management, that the college has trained over 6,000 trainees nationwide on different areas of fisheries value chain saying that six new programmes are to be mounted in the college while accreditation and re-accreditation programmes have recently been completed.

While collaborating on manpower development, Dr. Onuoha confirmed that several staff of the college are presently pursuing their Ph.D M.Sc and B.Sc in different programmes and indicated that two new directorate cadres have been created to minimise stagnation of staff.

“We have also provided CCTV throughout the campus for a secured learning environment and provided uninterrupted power supply with the installation of solar power system to complement Government efforts” said an elated Dr. Onuoha.

He further stated that fish production units at the main campus and Igbolomi have been revamped while six additional engineering workshops and laboratories were constructed and equipped.

