Parents Petition Minister over Excesses of Anambra FGC Principal

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Parents of Federal Government College, Nise, Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra State have petitioned the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu over the condition of their wards in the school.

The parents in a petition signed by ‘Concerned Parents’ alleged the maltreatment of their children by the Principal of the school, Dr. Ijeoma Ekumankama.

They alleged that their children are in prison under Ekumankama, while calling for an urgent intervention by the minister in the petition which was also copied to the Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Uche Ekwunife.

Part of the petition read: “Our children are presently living in overcrowded hostels with maggot-infested overflowing toilets. The Principal, Mrs. Ekumankama defiantly refused to improve these children’s living conditions despite all the resources channelled in by the PTA.

“The children are malnourished, due to very poor feeding in the school, despite support, with provisions by the parents and these happen under the principal’s watch.

“The hostels and dining of these children are worse than prison. They are so overcrowded with a population of about 2,200 students.”

The parents accused the principal of channelling the support made available by the parents for their children’s welfare to the building of a mansion for herself.

They also complained that rather than punish students for wrongdoing as a deterrent, the principal imposes fines on them, which are borne by parents.

A parent told our correspondent that once he was asked to provide money for blocks, because his daughter scaled the fence, instead of punishing the child.

When THISDAY visited the school to hear Ekumankama’s side of the story, security officials at the gate said students had vacated for mid-term break and that the principal was not on seat.

Attempts to get her mobile phone number from the security men proved abortive.

