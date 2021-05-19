Niger Gov Confirms Killing of Three Soldiers By Bandits

By Laleye Dipo

The Niger State Governor, Mr. Abubakar Sani Bello has confirmed that three soldiers lost their lives yesterday in an encounter with bandits in Mariga town of Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

Two bandits lost their lives in the encounter.

Bello, who disclosed this after a state security meeting held at Government House Minna, said many people escaped with varying degrees of injuries as a result of the encounter.

“ The three soldiers were killed by bandits and our security men are trailing them. I can assure you that they will be arrested soon. Some of the bandits were killed as two bodies have been recovered so far. I am very hopeful that in the next few hours or days, we should be able to apprehend them.”

Bello stated that though, the state was still faced with serious security challenges, the security forces were working tirelessly to address these challenges especially in communities that recently suffered attacks by Boko Haram and bandits.

“Though, we have alot of security challenges, I hope very soon it will come to an end. The security forces are doing their best to tackle the situation. Presently, I want to commend our Service Chiefs and Security agencies for a job well done so far”.

