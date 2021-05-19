Gunmen Kill One, Abduct Scores in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

Gunmen have launched fresh onslaught on Batsari town, the headquarters of Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing one Mallam Hassan Bako-zago and kidnapped scores of other residents.

The member representing Batsari constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon. Jabiru Yusuf Yau-yau, who confirmed the attack to THISDAY in a telephone interview Wednesday, said the hoodlums invaded the town on Tuesday at about 10:30pm.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the bandits abducted a Shari’a Court judge, Mr. Husaini Sama’ila, along Baure-Zaka village in Safana Local Government Area of the state.

He said: “Bandits yesterday (Tuesday) night at about 10:30pm attacked Batsari town. They killed one Mallam Hassan Bako-zago and kidnapped many other people. As we speak, we are trying to ascertain the actual number of those kidnapped but they are many.”

He, however, urged security personnel in the state to respond to the incident and rescue those in captivity.

Confirming the attack, the Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isah, said the bandits came in their numbers and started shooting sporadically but “they were chased away by the combined team of the police and theilitary”.

Isah, a Superintendent of Police, said: “It is true they killed one Alhaji Hassan. They killed him because he could not run away. We cannot ascertain whether they abducted people or not and if they abducted them, they (residents) should have come up with the names.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

