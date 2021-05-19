Celebrating 57 Years of Formidable Aerial Warfare

Over the years, the Nigerian Air Force has grown into a formidable force within the West African sub-region. Therefore, as the aerial force recently clocked 57, it underscored how far the service has gone in enhancing its airpower capabilities in response to contemporary national security challenges, Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Since time immemorial, air power has been a critical factor in determining the outcome of any war. Essentially, for an efficient, effective and functional air force, capacity development is critical and fundamental. For the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), the above rings true.

In its 57 years as a professional fighting force, the NAF has had its fair share of neglect and setback, just like any other sector of the economy, but from all indications, the NAF has a lot to celebrate especially with the progresses it has recorded over the years. Asides capacity building and welfare boost for personnel, they have also not done badly in acquisition of weaponry and platforms.

From capacity building to boost in platform acquisition, research and development, welfare of personnel, infrastructural development, robust and result-orientated training for enhanced professional performance, the NAF has recorded many milestones.

History

According to the information gotten from the AirForce website, the idea of establishing an air force for Nigeria was first mooted in 1961 following the nation’s participation in peace-keeping operations in Congo and Tanganyika (now Tanzania). During these peace-keeping operations, foreign air forces aircraft were employed to airlift the Nigerian Army Regiment to and from the theatres of operation.

Early in 1962, the government agreed in principle that the NAFbe established. This the Nigerian Parliament, therefore, approved the establishment of the NAF and recruitment of cadets commenced in June 1962. Consequently, the NAF was officially established by a statutory Act of Parliament in April 1964 to serve four main purposes namely to achieve a full complement of the military defence system of Nigeria both in the air and on the ground, ensure a fast versatile mobility of the Armed Forces, provide close support for the ground-based and sea borne forces in all phases of operations and to ensure the territorial integrity of a united Nigeria and give the country the deserved prestige that is invaluable in international matters.

The first batch of 10 cadets was enlisted in 1962 to undergo training with the Ethiopian Air Force. The second set of 16 cadets was enlisted in February 1963 to undergo training with the Royal Canadian Air Force while six cadets were sent to the Indian Air Force. Consequently, several countries were approached but the lot fell on the German Air Force to provide technical assistance for the local training of NAF personnel and this materialised in 1963.

While the NAF was still at its infancy as a fighting force, the laudable plans made by the German Air Force Assistance Group were prematurely put to test barely three years after its establishment. The inexperienced Air Force assumed the role of a well established Air Force in order to prosecute the Nigerian civil war in close collaboration with sister services. At this stage of its existence, the NAF was only equipped with a few aircraft. As the war progressed, some fighter aircraft such as MIG 15 and 17 were acquired to help bring the war to a speedy end.

The Nigerian Civil War came to an end in 1970 and there was the need to re-organise the NAF and up-grade its equipment. In order to strengthen itself, the NAF between 1981 and 1990 acquired additional aircraft types of advanced technology.

Following the expansion of the NAF over time and the need to enforce all international laws and conventions relating to space activities in the Nigerian airspace, the Federal Government promulgated Decree 105 (Armed Forces Amendment Decree) of 23rd August 1994 which provided additional roles for the NAF.

These additional roles include enforcing and assisting in coordinating the enforcement of international law, conventions, practices and customs ascribed and acceded to by Nigeria relating to aerial or space activities in the Nigerian airspace, coordinating and enforcing all national and international air laws acceded or ascribed to by Nigeria and de-lineating, demarcating and coordinating all aerial surveys and security zones of the Nigerian airspace.

Past Chiefs

The Nigerian Air Force has had 21 service chiefs since inception in April 1964. According to Wikipedia, the service chiefs known as Chief of Air Staff (CAS) includes Colonel Gerhard Kahtz who assumed office on May 5, 1963 as the first CAS and left November 11, 1965; Colonel Wolfgang Thimmig took over from November 24, 1965 to January 18, 1966; Lieutenant Colonel George T. Kuruboo took over on January 19, 1966 to August 4, 1967; Colonel Shittu Alao took over from August 5, 1967 to October 15, 1969; Brigadier Emmanuel E Ikwue took over December 18, 1969 to July 28, 1975; Air Vice-Marshal John Nmadu Yisa-Doko took over on July 29, 1975 to April 14, 1980; Air Vice-Marshal Abdullahi Dominic Bello took over from April 14, 1980 to December 31, 1983; Air Marshal Ibrahim Mahmud Alfa took over from January 1, 1984 to January 1, 1990; and Air Vice-Marshal Nuraini Yussuff took over from January 2, 1990 to January 30, 1992.

Also, Air Marshal Akin Dada took over from February 1992 to September 16, 1992; Air Vice-Marshal Femi John Femi took over from

September 18, 1992 to March 29, 1996; Air Marshal Nsikak-Abasi Essien Eduok took over from March 30, 1996 to May 29, 1999; Air Marshal IsaacAlfa took over from May 29, 1999 to April 23, 2001; Air Marshal Jonah Wuyep from April 24, 2001 to May 31, 2006; Air Marshal Paul Dike from June 1, 2006 to August 19, 2008; Air Marshal Oluseyi Petinrin from August 20, 2008 to September 18, 2010; Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko Umar from September 19, 2010 to October 3, 2012; Air Marshal Alex Sabundu Badeh

from October 4, 2012 to January 15, 2014; Air Marshal Adesola Nunayon Amosu from January 16, 2014 to July 12, 2015; Air Marshal

Sadique Abubakar from July 13, 2015 to January 26, 2021; and Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao from January 26, 2021, till date.

Staff Branches

The Headquarters Nigerian Air Force (HQ NAF) comprises eleven staff branches, which formulate policies. The current eleven staff branches are: Policy and Plans, Training and Operations, Air Intelligence, Aircraft Engineering, Logistics, Communication and Information Systems, Administration, Standards and Evaluation, Air Secretary, Medical Services as well as Accounts and Budget. Each staff branch is headed by a branch chief who is directly responsible to CAS. The branch chiefs are assisted by several directors and staff officers. In addition, the Office of the CAS is structured to include the Project Implementation and Monitoring Team.

NAF Commands

The NAF is currently made up of six commands namely: Tactical Air Command, Special Operations Command , Mobility Command, Air Training Command, Ground Training Command and the Logistics Command with headquarters in Makurdi, Bauchi, Yenogoa, Kaduna, Enugu and Lagos, respectively.

Weaponry

To achieve the objectives for which the NAF was established, the federal government has over the years acquired various weapon systems to enable the NAF to effectively carry out its roles. There are, therefore, various aircraft types currently in operation in the NAF, performing different roles, but the recent platforms added to the NAF aircraft inventory are the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, Mi-35M helicopter gunship, Bell 412 helicopter, Mi-171E and Agusta – 109 helicopter.

Pledge at Taking Over

Like is the norm, there was recently a change in leadership at NAF. The new CAS, Air Marshal, Oladayo Amao, who is the 21st in a long line of chiefs, at the handing and taking over on January 26, 2021, had pledged continuity, vowing to bring the current challenge of insurgency/terrorism in the North-east to the criminal activities of pipeline vandals, crude oil thieves, sea robbers and militants in the South, as well as increasing threats from kidnappers, cattle rustlers and militarised herdsmen, to an end, thereby ensuring that the nation is safe and economically attractive to live in.

He also pledged to leverage credible partnerships, focusing on enhancing professionalism for high performance, as well as sustainence of human capacity development efforts.

Vision, Key Derivatives

Amao, upon assumption of office, wasted no time in carving out a vision to support his quest which is “To enhance and sustain critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives”.

This vision, along with its five key drivers, is expected to drive the NAF towards the attainment of capabilities necessary for joint force employment to achieve national security objectives. Indeed, the CAS is committed to transforming the NAF into a model fighting force that will operate seamlessly with sister services and other security agencies to ensure the security, stability and prosperity of the nation.

NAF’s 57th Anniversary

To mark its 57th anniversary, the NAF recently reeled out the schedule of activities, some which are presently ongoing. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the events were low-key and it featured only three main activities which are; a seminar (on

standardisation of training and interoperability of equipment in the Armed forces of Nigeria, as well as proffering workable strategies aimed at checkmating the myriad of security challenges in the country), induction of a new platform as well aerial display by L-39ZA, A-Jet and JF-17 thunder aircraft.

However, there were series of pre-event activities taking place simultaneously at NAF units across the country. These pre-events include; Juma’at service, Church Service, medical outreaches to host communities of the various NAF Bases, and humanitarian support activities by the Nigerian Air Force Officers Wives Association (NAFOWA) across the six geo-political zones of the country.

The entire celebration was hinged on the theme “Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Airpower Capabilities for Effective Joint Operations in Response to Contemporary National Security Challenges”, to truly underscore how far the service has gone from inception to now. The celebration kicked off on May 14 and would end on May 20 with the induction of the JF-17 Thunder aircraft and aerial display.

Current Achievements

According to the NAF Director of Public Relations (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, at present, NAF has an aggressive airlift capacity that provides speedy airlift support for sister services, the federal government and its agencies both within and outside the country.

“The NAF also has a search and rescue airlift capability made up of helicopters that are capable of performing large-scale rescue operations over jungles, mountains and high seas. Another area where the NAF’s exploits readily come to mind is disaster management”, he added.

Defence of Nigeria from External Aggression

Over the years, Gabkwet said NAF has taken part in several operations in defence of Nigeria’s territorial integrity. “The NAF participated actively in Operations HARMONY I to IV along Maiduguri/Chad border and Bakassi/Cameroon area and Operation GABAS in 1987 to flush out insurgents from Chad.

“Furthermore, the NAF, in conjunction with the Nigerian Army Air Defence Artillery, provides low-level air defence for airports around the country. The NAF also helps to airlift Nigerian contingents to sporting engagements whenever there are flight problems or need to move at short notice.

“Over the years, the NAF has participated in various international peacekeeping operations including the one in Lebanon from 1978 to 1982, the OAU Peacekeeping Operations in Chad in 1983 during which 144 NAF personnel were awarded OAU medals and the UN Military Observer Group (UNIMOG) in Yugoslavia in 1988. Others are ECOMOG Operations in Liberia and Sierra Leone as well as UNISOM Operations in Somalia and Rwanda.

“Also, in support of government’s foreign policy goals, the NAF at different times airlifted relief materials to sister African countries affected by one form of disaster or the other. The NAF, in 2012, also participated in the Africa-led Peace Support Operation in Mali. In January 2017, the NAF deployed its combat platforms and airlifted the Nigerian Contingent to Senegal as part of the Economic Community of West African States Military Intervention in Gambia (ECOMIG) in an operation codenamed “Operation RESTORE DEMOCRACY”. The objective was to enforce the 1 December 2016 election mandate of President Adama Barrow in The Gambia,” he added.

Capacity Building

Also, NAF has systematically localised almost all trades training in pursuance of its local training policy. Given the high standards of facilities and quality of instruction in some NAF schools, Gabkwet disclosed that the FG directed the NAF to provide significant military aid in terms of training to some sister African countries.

To this end, he said the NAF has in recent years, trained military pilots and aircraft technicians for various African nations, adding that the localisation of training has no doubt saved the nation huge sums of foreign exchange in addition to making the country more self-reliant in its training needs.

Aid to Civil Power/Authority

In this regard, he said NAF has continued to participate actively in various operations nationwide in aid to civil power/authorities. These missions range from internal security assignments to the provision of airlift to government agencies. There are instances where NAF personnel have taken over immediate control of the airports when aviation workers abandoned work for one labour protest or the other.

Working in collaboration with other aviation stakeholders such as the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), DOPRI said NAF helps in monitoring the Nigerian airspace and has continued to play a supportive role in the implementation of government policies on National Airport security programme.

Furthermore, he noted that NAF aids civil authority in the provision of liaison and light transport for both military and civilian VIPs, airlift for presidential visits, aerial patrol duties and ceremonial displays.

” The NAF also airlifts a significant percentage of electoral materials used in the series of elections usually held in the country. Following the outbreak of COVID-19 Pandemic, the NAF airlifted thousands of medical materials and other consumables, within and outside the country to curtail the spread of the disease.

Internal Security Operations

At present, the NAF is involved in a number of Internal Security Operations in different parts of the Country namely: Operations SAFE HAVEN and WHIRL STROKE in the North-Central, AWATSE in the South-West, HADARIN DAJI in the North-West, DELTA SAFE in the South-South and LAFIYA DOLE now HADIN KAI in North-east.

The NAF also provided the necessary air support to Nigerian Army exercises such as Exercise PYTHON DANCE and CROCODILE SMILE. Additionally, the NAF also collaborates with the National Emergency Management Agency and other relief agencies to cater for victims of disaster in Nigeria.

Provision of Services to Host Communities

As currently structured, the NAF has bases in several states across the country. To cater for the welfare and needs of its personnel, hospitals and schools were established. These facilities are often open to the host communities. Through these facilities, the NAF contributes to human and national development. Furthermore, job opportunities are provided for citizens in the process of rendering some of the ancillary services thereby improving the living standards of the locals.

Research and Development

As part of efforts to reduce foreign dependence and promote self-reliance, the NAF has Memorandum of Understanding with about 32 indigenous academic and research institutions as well as manufacturing companies to develop local capacity to meet its aircraft spares and logistics need. Millions in foreign exchange have been saved through these various innovations.

Some of the R&D breakthroughs include the induction of the first NAF indigenous operational unmanned aerial vehicle named Tsaigunmi; receipt

of patent right for the production of the Unmanned Ground Vehicle; receipt of patent right for the production of the hydraulic accumulator diaphragm for the Mi-35 helicopter series; repair Alpha Jet Engines locally by NAF Technicians; local production of 30.1mm Rockets and heat shield protective cones for Alpha Jet rocket pods, as well as Aviation Power pack; and weaponisation of L-39ZA trainer aircraft and 3 x Alpha Jet aircraft whose weapon systems were reconfigured locally to carry not only the Western bloc rocket launchers but also Eastern bloc rocket launchers.

One of such partnerships are that of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) and Equipment and Protective Applications International Limited (EPAIL) aimed at promoting indigenous technology to sustain platforms and equipment serviceability.

Meeting Military Obligations to UN, Others

In the area of Peace Support Operations (PSOs), the NAF has left an indelible imprint. Nigeria’s outing on UN PSOs is perhaps as old as the nation itself. Indeed, the need to airlift Nigerian troops to these operations was the main factor that resulted in the formation of the NAF. The first Nigerian troops deployed to Lebanon on UN peacekeeping operations from 1978-1982 relied entirely on NAF airlift assets for their sustenance. Also, the deployment and withdrawal of the Nigerian contingent to OAU peacekeeping operations in Chad in 1982/83 were carried out using NAF C-130s.

Apart from these major operations, the NAF was involved in peacekeeping and airlift efforts in Yugoslavia, Somalia, Rwanda, Kuwait, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Niamey, the Niger Republic, Bamako, Dakar in Senegal, The Gambia, Mozambique and Zimbabwe.

Reactivation of Operational Capability

With the advent of democracy in May 1999, plans to reverse the downward trend of NAF’s fortunes began to be implemented. The democratic government identified the need to have a robust air force and hence, it began to make committed efforts at revitalising the service.

Over the last five years, the NAF has witnessed a tremendous boost to its aircraft holdings across various fleets, through systematic acquisition and reactivation of platforms. The FG

has acquired 26 brand new aircraft to boost training and combat readiness of the NAF. These include 10 Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, five new Mi-35M helicopter gunships, two Bell 412 helicopters, four Agusta 109 Power attack helicopters and 2 Mi-171E helicopter and soon to be inducted three JF-17 Thunder multi-role fighter aircraft.

Besides these, 12 additional Super Tucano attack aircraft have also been ordered by the Federal Government. In the same vein, 25 previously grounded aircraft including the Falcon 900, ATR-42, Beechcraft, Super Puma, F-7Ni, EC-135, Do-228, Mi-24V, Mi-35P, C-130H, L-39ZA and Alpha Jet have been reactivated. Indeed, for the first time in its history, the NAF successfully conducted multiple in-country Periodic Depot Maintenance (PDM) of its platforms.

Evolving Strategies

As part of the efforts put in place to create new strategies in view of the ever changing security environment, the CAS recently held a three-day oorrational retreat for unit commanders. Themed ‘Harnessing NAF Airpower Capabilities for Effectiveness in Joint Operations’, current efforts by NAF were carefully scrutinised as well as new strategies proffered towards improving the current security challenges in the country. Key areas of deliberation centred on operational, logistics as well as engineering efforts by relevant units towards enhancing operational effectiveness of the NAF.

In his address, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, had reiterated that the retreat was aimed at appraising NAF’s current state of effectiveness and efficiency towards contributing to the enhancement of national security as well as in dealing with current and emerging security challenges facing the nation.

Boost for Airpower

As part of the retreat, four newly trained pilots comprising two fighter pilots and two combat helicopter pilots, who recently completed their trainings in United States of America (USA) were winged. The winging of the pilots as ascribed by the CAS marks a glowing testament of NAF’s commitment towards, ‘enhancing and sustaining critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of our national security imperatives’.

Amao, who also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, for his unwavering commitment to the development and enhancement of the Armed Forces, also disclosed that the service cannot effectively and efficiently employ airpower if there was lack of sufficient number of well-trained aviators and support personnel, hence the importance the service attaches to the winging of the young pilots. He went further to reveal that a total of 233 officers and airmen/airwomen were undergoing training courses overseas, which cut across several specialties and trades.

According to him, “out of this number, about 35 are student pilots undergoing various stages of training at Czech Republic, USA, United Kingdom and South Africa. All these are aimed at maintaining combat readiness at significantly higher levels to counter both domestic and foreign threats to the Nation’s security and wellbeing.”

Two of the winged pilots completed the Specialised Undergraduate Pilot Training (SUPT) at United States Air Force training facilities in Mississippi and Texas while the other two went through the Basic Military Helicopter as well as Mission and Tactics Training at United States Army Aviation Flight School, Fort Rucker and Western Army Aviation Training Site, Arizona, United States.

Push for Strategic Partnerships

While pushing for strong collaborations and strategic partnerships, CAS stated that the current security challenges require a whole-of-nation approach to tackle. He made this known while playing host to the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, who was at NAF headquarters on a courtesy visit.

He noted that 21st first century security challenges require strong collaboration and strategic partnerships among the security agencies to successfully overcome them.

Subordination to DHQ

One of the first moves the CAS alongside other sister services made was to subordinate all matters of operations to the Defence Headquarters under the leadership of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor.

According to him, just as it is obtainable in military organisations worldwide, the DHQ is responsible for the command and control of the entire Armed Forces, which also means that all ongoing joint operations and Joint Task Forces are directly subordinated to the DHQ, and their commanders report directly to the CDS.

Adherence to Hierarchy

Upon assumption of office, Air Marshal Amao tackled one of the issues that cause indiscipline and breeds insubordination. According to him, his administration resolved to revert to the military tradition of adherence to seniority and hierarchy in the appointment of officers to head command posts.

“Situations where subordinate officers are given command appointments ahead of their seniors does not augur well for the system as this breeds insubordination and indiscipline,” he vowed.

Championing Discipline

Speaking on discipline, Air Marshal Amao stated that there would be no sacred cows when it comes to discipline as those found wanting would be punished as ascribed in the Armed Forces Act.

Welfare Boost

Personnel welfare also got a boost as the CAS assured that non promotion of NAF personnel due to inability to attend courses that should enable their upgrading would be given special consideration as soon as they meet the criteria set for the promotion.

Housing Schemes

On NAF post service housing schemes, the CAS frowned at the situation where personnel are compelled and put under financial duress just to meet up with initial deposits for the houses.

According to him, “housing schemes by the NAF should be easily affordable and stress-free”. He then directed the Chief of Administration to work out modalities where payment for houses would be deducted from monthly salaries and not in lump sums that usually exert undue pressure on personnel.

Charge to Troops

In all his tours and operational visits, one thing has been constant in all his dealings- charge to troops, which are intended to boost their morale.

According to CAS, now more than ever before is the time that the NAF must show strength, determination and remain undeterred and unrelenting until the entire North-east is rid of terrorists and other criminal elements.

He noted that while a lot has been achieved towards degrading the capacity and capability of the insurgents, much more is needed to be done to achieve the desired level of peace and security in the region. He also charged them to work assiduously, in synergy with sister services and other security agencies, to ensure that peace and security of lives and property are achieved.

Assuring them of his support as they intensify efforts towards ensuring that the fight against insurgency comes to an end in no distant time, he further reassured them that the entire nation is behind them and supportive of their efforts hence the need for all to remain focused.

For the NAF, at 57, it’s renewed vigour in service to the nation, as well as tackling the various security crisis in line with contemporary challenges and at the same time, harnessing its airpower for optimum delivery.

