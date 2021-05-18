Oil, Gas Experts to Discuss Emerging Industry Issues

By Emmanuel Addeh

Oil and gas experts across Africa are set to converge on Houston, United States, for the 2021 Sub-Saharan Africa Oil/Gas (SSOAG) conference to discuss emerging opportunities and challenges in the industry.

With the title: “Future of Upstream, Advancing Digitisation and Gas Development”, the organisers noted that the topic had become critical as pressure mounts on the industry to address issues like climate change and decarbonisation efforts.

The event is expected to be attended by energy ministers, leaders of national oil companies, executives of international oil companies, indigenous oil firms and other critical players in the industry.

In addition, it would also create a leeway for the continent and evaluate the future of upstream, challenges of digitalisation as well as the options available to harness the continent’s huge gas resources coming in the midst of the new global energy landscape.

The event, which is being organised by Energy & Corporate Africa will take place in August and is pegged against the backdrop of the global trends fuelling energy transition.

Chief Executive Officer of Energy & Corporate Africa, Sunny Oputa, in his remarks noted that while Africa readies to position itself for the paradigm shift in global perspective of the oil and gas industry, the event would offer insights into critical steps and strategies that could set the continent on the right track.

“While the new clamour from industry experts remain that Africa like most developing economies should be given fossil fuel space to advance its economy and catch up with developed economies through investments, project funding, technologies, digitalisation and manpower development, there is also a new call that Africa, especially Sub-Saharan Africa to tap into the surging gas economy and develop its gas assets as the global demand increases,” he noted.

Oputa stressed that minister of petroleum and energy from Gambia, top executives from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), those from Ghana National Oil company, Senegal Oil Company, Shell Nigeria, Total Nigeria, Seplat and other stakeholders have been confirmed for the event.

“The event would also bring together other ministers of petroleum from Sub-Saharan Africa, oil and gas producing nations and new frontiers as Tony Attah, the Managing Director/CEO of NLNG is expected to deliver the keynote address at the event,” Oputa said.

