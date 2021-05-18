Obaseki Swears in Acha as Edo Acting Chief Judge

By Adibe Emenyonu

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday swore in Justice Joe Acha as the acting Chief Judge of the state, charging him to carry out his duties with justice, honesty and transparency.

Acha’s swearing-in, which was held at the New Festival Hall in the Government House in Benin-city, followed the retirement of Justice Esther Edigin.

Obaseki noted that: “The peaceful, orderly and predictable transfer of power within the leadership of all arms of government is the single most important hallmark of a civilized working democracy.

“I, therefore, congratulate Your Lordship on this swearing-in occasion, as the acting Chief Judge of Edo State, as the most senior judge pursuant to section 271 subsection (4) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

“I urge Your Lordship to always take to heart the solemn oath, which you swore here today (yesterday), as Your Lordship becomes the custodian of an institution which represents the last vestige of hope in our common existence.”

The governor added: “It is my desire and prayer that the justice sector, under Your Lordship’s stewardship, will continue to wax stronger as an institution and deliver not just judgment but justice to all who come to you or before you.

“The government has in the past clearly declared support for the rapid development of the judiciary as an institution, not just in terms of building infrastructure, but we are also very keen on changing and transforming all our institutions in the state.

“That is the legacy this government owes the people for voting massively for us in the last governorship election. Our goal is to help you transform the judiciary system to become a very strong institution.”

The governor further assured the Justice that his administration would help build the capacity of other judges and staff in the judiciary system, adding that the government “would continue to support him with the tools and resources to move the state judiciary system into a technology age.”

In his remarks, the acting Chief Judge said he would continue to interface with other arms of government “in our avowed duty of justice delivery to the citizens for the peace and progress of Edo State.”

Acha noted that within the next few weeks, he would embark on training of all the registrars and secretaries of the sector to enhance their productivity.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

