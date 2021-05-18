In Article Published in French Magazine, Buhari Says Without Security, Propensity for Conflict Grows

*Seeks deep military, economic ties with France

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has posited that without security, economic opportunity remains fragile and the propensity for conflict grows, as military gains do not provide the whole solution.

This is just as he said that in view of the post COVID-19 pandemic, Nigeria and France must seize the chance to strengthen its economic and military ties.

Buhari stated this in an article entitled

Post-Covid 19 Pandemic, Nigeria and France Must Seize the Chance to Strengthen Military and Economic Ties, which was published on Tuesday by a Paris-based magazine, Le Point.

He said across the world, conflict and coronavirus had not been far apart and the war against the coronavirus was one Nigeria was fully united with France in a strong determination to overcome.

The solution, according to him, therefore is to improve those conditions, as it leaves the people vulnerable to indoctrination.

He said, ”As governments have struggled to contain COVID, jihadists have taken advantage in the Sahel – the vast arid stretch of territory that lies between the Sahara and Sub-Saharan Africa. Terrorist incidents have become tragically common across Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger.

Around the Lake Chad Basin, Boko Haram terrorism have taken advantage of the pandemic and pushed back into my country Nigeria, whilst still launching raids and attacks in Chad, Cameroon, and Niger.

”We have seen more than once how Boko Haram – which in French means “l’éducation occidentale est un péché” – can regroup, morphing in form and tactics. A matter of only a few years ago, they were reduced to a territory-less group, where once they had controlled an area in Nigeria three times the size of Lebanon. Now, as the world emerges from the pandemic, we have the chance to build back better. Though we always knew it, COVID-19 underlined how interconnected and interdependent the world is. With that shattering reminder, we can create a world with that idea at its forefront – one that provides security and opportunity for all.”

The President further said the infection is spreading further afield and reaching into the heart of Europe and France is not being spared the malignant, with innocents murdered on its streets.

”In that context, our fate is linked. Hence Paris has been active in this common fight. The French Operation Barkhane has provided critical boots on the ground in shoring up security across our region. Though challenges remain, it has ensured a wide expanse of territory has not descended into lawless playground where terrorists masquerading as fighting for Islam groups can freely flourish and multiply. That assistance has been profoundly appreciated in the region.

”Now Nigeria and France should deepen our anti-terror cooperations if we are to overcome this scourge – particularly in the aftermath of the murder of the late President of Chad. Where for historical ties, support came to Nigeria from the UK, and to the G5 from France, the terrorists do not recognise these border-aligned distinctions. We must be agile and flexible, cooperating cross our borders to cut the head off their groups.”

