Iheanacho Wins Leicester Goal of the Month Back-to-back

Kelechi Iheanacho has won the Leicester City Goal of the Month award for April.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international fondly called ‘Senior Man Kelz’ has now won the Award back-to-back having similarly honoured with the March award last month.

Iheanacho’s superb winner in the 2-1 victory against Crystal Palace was selected as the club’s best goal for the month.

The Nigeria international strike beat off competition from Jamie Vardy, Timothy Castagne, U23 stars Tyrese Shade, Thanawat Suengchitthawon, Cole Dasilva and Leicester City Women’s Natasha Flint to clinch the individual prize.

His first-time volley against Burnley beat off competition from Ayoze Perez, Youri Tielemans, U23 star Kasey McAteer and Leicester City Women’s stars Shannon O’Brien, Esmee De Graaf and Sam Tierney to clinch the award in March.

Iheanacho’s 18 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions in the 2020-21 campaign now ranks him as the second most prolific attacker in Europe’s top five leagues with only his compatriot Simy Nwankwo of Crotone in the Italian topflight having more goals to stay in the lead.

