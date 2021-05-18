APC Has No National Spread, Says Tambuwal

By Chuks Okocha

The Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party-Governors’ Forum (PDP-GF) and Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has described the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party without the requisite national spread to represent the interest of the country.

Tambuwal stated this on Sunday ahead of yesterday’s enlarged meeting of the PDP-GF meeting in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Tambuwal said: “The meeting of the PDP-GF holding in Ibadan tomorrow (yesterday) is already holding a promise…We must not lose hope that Nigeria and Nigerians will triumph against the evil forces working against us.

“That is the promise the PDP is holding for Nigeria, by the grace of God, come 2023. We are on a salvation mission; and it is part of the reasons why we institutionalise this meeting, moving from one state to the other, going forward. We were in Benue, now in Ibadan. From here, tomorrow, we shall know where we’re going next.

“The situation in the country calls for everyone who is committed to the Nigerian state to put hands on deck, not only in prayers but also in action by working together to rescue this country,” Tambuwal said at the dinner.

According to him, it was part of the scheming of APC, which felt that it had no governor in the South-east to remove the ex-governor of Imo State, Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, from office.

He said in his place, Senator Hope Uzodimma was brought in.

“But God intervened and gave Edo to Governor Godwin Obaseki, thus making the South-South solidly a PDP turf and rendering APC a party without national outlook,” Tambuwal said.

“With their scheming and shenanigans around the party (PDP),” they tried to manipulate the Edo election, the governor stressed. “It was God’s doing and a message both to the APC and Nigerians- that the APC is not a national party and it does not have national spread,” he added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

