TOWARDS QUICKER DISPENSATION OF JUSTICE

The move to increase the number of judges at the Court of Appeal is commendable, writes Cyril Ebikome

Harrowing tales abound on how many waste away behind bars without hope of getting adequate opportunities to test their case to the fullest in the nation’s judicial system.

Nigeria’s legal jurisprudence provides rights for parties to a case to seek redress from superior court of competent jurisdiction if they feel that lower court had not served the best judgment.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s overburdened courts and the bureaucratic hindrances often make the process of appealing a matter a nightmare.

A popular legal maxim says, ‘’Justice delayed is Justice denied.” According to Wikipedia, it implies ‘’that if legal redress or equitable relief to an injured party is available, but not forthcoming in a timely fashion, it is effectively the same as having no remedy at all.’’

The above aptly depicts the unfortunate fate of many seeking redress in courts in Nigeria. In many cases, effluxion of time would have overtaken the event of action; those eventual judgments become useless as they cannot be enforced because of the number of cases that few judges on the bench would have to meticulously dispense.

Therefore, the move by the Federal House of Representatives under the dynamic and responsive leadership of the Speaker, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila to swell the number of judges at the Court of Appeal from 90 to 150 is highly commendable.

On Tuesday, a bill seeking each division of the Court of Appeal to have a minimum of six justices per prompt justice delivery passed second reading in the House.

The bill titled, ‘A Bill to Amend the Court of Appeal Act, Cap. C36, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, to increase the number of Justices of the Court and Provide for Appointment of a minimum of six Justices in every Judicial Division of the Court for speedy and efficient justice delivery and to improve citizens’ access to justice’, sponsored by the Chairman of the House Committee on Judiciary, Mr Onofiok Luke seeks to uncluttered the nation’s judicial process.

Judges from Federal High Courts, State High Courts, Customary Court of Appeal who are eminently due for elevation can now move higher to occupy Court of Appeal in various states to ease the burden of existing, overworked judges.

The Gbajabiamila House by this singular gesture has given a strong voice to the clamoured judicial reforms and better welfare for judges. The elevation of their Lordships to Appeal Courts comes with improved pay and other pecks. Moreso, it will serve as career fulfilment for many who were seemingly stuck at State High Courts.

The law will also strengthen the belief of Nigerian people in the nation’s judicial system rather than resorting to self-help because of the encumbrances of getting justice.

Findings reveal that there are pending cases at the appeal courts dated as far back as 2010. The Gbajabiamila House has offered the society a greatest service by facilitating a system that encourages quick dispensation of justice.

International business deals will boom and capital inflows in the form of direct foreign investment will further stimulate the depressing nation’s economy because foreigners and other parties in a business deal will know that the judicial system is strong, virile and dispense justice in record time if there are violations or breach of trade agreements.

The resultant benefits are in legion. Local hospitality and real estate sector will grab their shares of revenues accruable from lodging and real estate developments by foreigners and other local entrepreneurs. Socio-economic impacts of the laws are better imagined.

Gbajabiamila has never left anyone in doubt of his sincerity of purpose as a leader. Perhaps, his pedigree and exposure as a successful lawyer who plied his trade in the United States contributed to the finesse and responsiveness he brought aboard his public service duty.

He has always been a stabilizing force for the government. His quality leadership transcends the hallowed green chamber of the House of Representatives. Gbajabiamila has always been a reliable voice of reasoning in critical moments of national dilemma.

The Speaker has resolved looming and actual industrial tensions between workers and government even more than the ministry of Labour and Productivity. In an unprecedented display of servant-leadership, Gbajabiamila volunteered to visit resident doctors under the aegis of NARD who downed tools over poor welfare and other concerns.

He knew doctors are life savers. Though not an executive, he believes he holds Nigerians the duty of advocating and ensuring their welfare and wellbeing as a leader.

He was in Ghana to wade into the diplomatic row between the country and Nigeria over a worried trade policy that affected substantial numbers of Nigerian traders in Ghana.

Gbajabiamila’s rising profile as a pan-African leader must have necessitated the visit paid to him by the President of the Parliament of Sao Tome and Principe, Hon. Delfim Santiago Das Neves. The speaker called for stronger political and socio-economic ties between Nigeria and Sao Tome & Principe in the spirit of African brotherhood.

He sought collaborations in areas of common interests like agriculture, tourism and commerce.

Gbajabiamila cited an example with the 9th Assembly, which he said had deliberately embarked on parliamentary diplomacy since 2019 to help build friendship between Nigeria and other countries, especially on the African continent.

He said, ”I am excited because this meeting will strengthen and deepen economic and socio-political ties between Nigeria and your country. Sao Tome and Principe is rich in agriculture and tourism. This is an area Nigeria can tap into. In our house here, we have, since 2019, embarked on parliamentary diplomacy. We have established friendship groups with many countries and I use this opportunity to invite Sao Tome and Principe to be part of this process.”

The law that seeks to increase the number of judges on the bench of the Appeal Court is the latest in the Gbajabiamila-led House people-oriented interventions.

