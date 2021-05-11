Sanusi Appointed Leader of Tijjaniyya Islamic Movement, Turbaned in Senegal

A former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and immediate past Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has been turbaned as the leader of Tijaniyya Islamic sect in Nigeria.

Sanusi was on Sunday, in Senegal, turbaned as the Khalifa of Tijaniyya sect in Nigeria by Sheikh Mahi Ibrahim Inyass, the Grand Khalifa of Tijaniyya Movement.

In March, the former emir was announced as the leader of the Tijaniyya sect at its annual gathering in Sokoto.

The two factions of the sect appointed the former CBN governor as their leader during the Maulud celebration of Inyass.

Secretary-general of the Tijaniyya Movement of Nigeria, Auwal Shuaib confirmed the development in a statement.

“The Grand Khalifa of Tijjaniyya Sheikh Mahi Ibrahim Inyass, officially makes announcement of appointing former Emir of Kano, Alh Muhammad Sanusi II, as Grand Khalifa in Nigeria.

“We pray Almighty Allah to guide him towards discharging his duties and make it beneficial to mankind, Amin.”

Sanusi’s confirmation as the Grand Khalifa of the Tijjaniyya Order took place at the grand Mosque in Kaolack, Senegal.

The former Kano Emir was present at the occasion.

THISDAY gathered that the confirmation followed full consultation with the scholars and leaders of Tijjaniyya in Nigeria, who chose him as their preferred leader.

This puts to rest any speculation as to the validity or otherwise of the announcement made by his brother, Sheikh Makki Niasse in Sokoto in March.

At that time, the Grand Khalifa had maintained that the announcement was premature as consultations were still ongoing.

However, some people had wrongly interpreted the Grand Khalifa’s position as a refutation of the choice.

With this confirmation, Sanusi’s position has been confirmed a successor to his late grandfather, the 11th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi I , who was the first Khalifa of Sheikh Ibrahim in Nigeria.

