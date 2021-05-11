News in Photographs: Security Meeting Under way in State House

A meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) is under way in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari, is coming in the wake of rising wave of insecurity in different parts of the country and growing calls for urgent actions to arrest the the situation.

Those attending the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof Ibrahim Gambari; National Security Adviser, Major-General Babagana Monguno (rtd); Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola; and Foreign Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama.

Others are Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba Alkali, is also attending the meeting.

See photos

