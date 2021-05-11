Amaechi Charges Panel of Inquiry on NPA to be Diligent

By Kasim Sumaina

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday charged the members of the panel set up to investigate the management of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) from 2016 to date to be transparent and diligent in carrying out the assignment.

Amaechi who disclosed this in Abuja, pointed out that there is nothing wrong in setting up a panel of inquiry, and that it does not mean that anyone is indicted, rather it is a management tool used to inquire about procurement processes, budgetary procedures, how money is spent and how much revenue has been generated for the government.

He, therefore, pleaded with the public to allow the panel do the job assigned to them by the president, adding that they should feel free to invite anyone in the course of the investigation, even himself if need be.

In her contribution, the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, stated that it is part of the purview of the Ministry of Transportation to supervise any agency under it, and these supervisory roles include: “Looking, asking and ensuring that things follow due process.”

Responding, the Chairman of the panel, who is a Director, Maritime Services, Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Suleiman Auwalu, on behalf of the panel members assured the minister that they shall be honest and fair in carrying out their duties, and that they would do it in the interest of the ministry and the country.

The panel consists of 11 members, five from the ministry of transportation and six from the office of the Head of Service of the Federation (OHCSF). They are Mr. Suleiman Auwalu, director Maritime Services, chairman; Ben Omogo, director Organisation Design and Development (OHCSF), co-chairman; Dr. Hussaini Adamu, director Procurement, member; Mrs. Mercy Ilori, director, Transport Planning Coordination, member.

Others are Mr. Muhiy-deen Awwal, director, Human Resources Management, member; Mrs. Blessing Azorbo, director Legal (OHCSF), member; Mohammed K. Usma, director Finance and Accounting (OHCSF), member; Mohammed Lawal Garba, director Audit (OHSCF), member; Mrs. Rose Olaniyi, deputy director, Administration (OHACF), member; Dauda Ismail, assistant director, Procurement (OHSCF), member, and Mr. Gabriel Fan, deputy director, Legal Services, secretary

The panel, however, has not been given with a time frame to carry out its assignment, this, according to the minister, is to ensure diligence in the course of the investigations.

