FG to Connect ALSCON Plant to National Grid

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the supply of power to the the Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria (ALSCON) as a demonstration of his administration’s resolve to resuscitate the company and return it to full production capacity.

The move, according to Buhari, is to ensure that the nation’s economy is revamped through the mineral and metals sector.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uchechukwu Sampson Ogah, during his extensive tour of the ALSCON facility in Ikot-Abasi, Akwa Ibom.

Ogah stated that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) described the approval to connect the company to the national grid as a sign that Buhari’s administration is committed to ensuring that the ALSCON is functional due to its great economic potential that would benefit not just Nigeria but Africa.

Ogah, in a statement that was issued yesterday by the Director of Press, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Mrs. Etore Thomas, stated that the company could employ about two thousand Nigerians when it began full operations.

He added that the federal government would provide all necessary support to see that the plant is up and running.

The minister called on stakeholders and operators to ensure they always obtain the relevant licences and pay due royalties to the Federation Account in order to enable government meet its obligations to the citizens.

Ogah noted that the mineral resources in the state could create wealth for the people of Akwa Ibom if the operators would be willing to work together and synergise.

He said: “Bridge the gap between the federal and state governments for the smooth running of the sector in the state.”

He also tasked the Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Mr. Charles Udoh, to follow up and resolve the issue of the Akwa-Ibom State’s Mineral Resources and Environmental Management Committee (MIREMCO).

The Managing Director of the ALSCON, Mr. Zavalov Dmitry, revealed that shortage of gas supply forced the plant to shut down in 2014.

Dmitry, however, disclosed that the company has commenced plans to restart the plant and appealed for the provision of alternative sources of gas supply because “globally, industries that produce metal always have two sources of supply of gas.”

Udoh stated that the Akwa Ibom State Government is in support of federal government’s decision to resuscitate the ALSCON plant.

He disclosed that dredging activities have been on since the approval of the Akwa Ibom Deep Sea Port.

He tasked the miners to register and regularise their operations so they could grow their business and benefit from the huge mining opportunities in the state.

Udoh said: “We will support the federal government’s strategy to have synergy so as to harness the benefit in the sector.”

