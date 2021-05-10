Eberechi Eze Not for Sale, Crystal Palace’ Boss, Hodgson Warns

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has insisted that Eberechi Eze will remain at the club in summer.

Eze has caught the eye with a number of impressive displays for the Eagles following his arrival from Sky Bet Championship club Queens Park Rangers last summer.

The midfielder scored a sublime goal and provided an assist in the side’s 2-0 win against Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane on Saturday.

On potential suitors trying to prise Eze away from Selhurst Park come the end of the season, Hodgson said: “It has not really occurred to me as we’ve only just signed him.

“It was quite an investment for our club to pay 15 (million pounds) and then five (million pounds) in add-ons – that’s quite a big investment for us.

I wasn’t contemplating that it was an investment that would only last one season and then he would move somewhere else, so I hope that is not the case.

“I am pretty sure the club will work very, very hard to make sure any interest in him will be warded off because we bought him into the football club to play for us and to make us better, we didn’t bring him into the club to make some small profit on a transfer at the end of the first season.

“It is his first season since coming from the Championship and you expect people to need a bit of time to get fully adjusted to play at this level, and we are delighted with him.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

