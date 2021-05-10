Buhari Felicitates with Designer of National Flag, Akinkunmu, at 85

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the designer of the National Flag, Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi, on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

The president, in a release on Monday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, on behalf of all Nigerians and the government, sent warm felicitations to Pa Akinkunmi on his birthday, joined family members and friends to celebrate with the designer of the National Flag, whose creativity and patriotism have remained remarkable.

President Buhari affirmed that Akinkunmi, who is an Honorary Life Presidential Adviser, upholds the values that every citizen should emulate for nation building, which include humility, selflessness, integrity and a keen interest in seeking greater good for country and humanity.

He prayed that God will grant the octogenarian and retired civil servant longer life, good health and strength to keep serving the nation he loves so much.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

