Babangida, Secondus, ACF Console Adeboye over Son’s Death

* FEC, SGF, PDP chairman commiserate with Taraba gov

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and John Shiklam in Kaduna

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida (rtd); National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) have commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye over the death of his son, Pastor Dare.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC); Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha and Secondus have also consoled the Taraba State Governor, Mr. Darius Ishaku on the death of the former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Al-Hassan.

In a statement he issued yesterday, Babangida said that it was with a heavy heart that he conveyed his condolence message to the RCCG general overseer over the death.

Babangida said the death of Dare came to him as a rude shock, adding that one could not question the Almighty God for his decisions in the lives of men.

“As mere mortals, we await our appointment with God at any point in time. It is not a thing we have any control of, once it is time, only God has the ultimate decision, irrespective of age.

“But the death of a young man would naturally hurt us, as one would expect our children to be around to organise our funeral. It is painful and very agonising to hear of this sad loss.”

ACF has also commiserated with Adeboye over the death of his son.

The ACF, in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna, said it was shocked by the news of Dare’s death.

“We of the Arewa Consultative Forum, received with shock, news of the death of Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye a few days ago.

“We were more shocked by the news that the deceased son of the revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God was not sick at the time he died but passed on peacefully in his sleep.

“We are sure that as a man of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has taken the death of his third son whom he fondly called a miracle child in good faith”, the forum said.

The statement signed by the spokesman of the ACF, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, said the forum mourned with the family and the entire RCCG over the painful incident.

On his part, the National Chairman of the PDP, Secondus has sent messages of condolence to Ishaku and Adeboye on the death of the former Minister of Women Affairs, Hajia Aisha Al-Hassan and Pastor Dare Adeboye, respectively.

In his letter addressed to Ishaku, the SGF, on behalf of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) commiserated with the governor over the death of the former minister.

The SGF extolled the virtues of the former minister.

“Her selfless devotion and patriotism to the growth of Nigeria and furtherance of democracy is inarguable and highly commendable. She will not be soon forgotten for her deeds and memory will remain with us for eternity and serve as a source of encouragement and inspiration,” Mustapha explained.

In a separate letter to Adeboye, Secondus expressed sorrow over the loss of the young Adeboye and described his death as a huge loss.

Secondus in a statement by his media aide, Mr. Ike Abonyi regretted that death came too early to such resourceful and hardworking young man.

He however noted that God his creator knows best and cannot be questioned by man.

He however said that having died in Jesus Christ, the young Pastor will make heaven to the joy and satisfaction of all.

He urged the Senior Adeboye and the entire family to be consoled in the exemplary life Dare lived that may merit him eternal rest.

In a similar letter to the Taraba State governor, Secondus said Hajia Al-Hassan’s death came as a huge shock and described her as a woman of substance who contributed immensely to the state and national development.

Secondus urged the people of Taraba State and Senior Pastor Adeboye to take solace in the fact that they died leaving behind huge legacies and achievements

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

