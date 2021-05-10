Anambra Communities Allege Killing of Three Persons By Herdsmen

No fewer than 10 communities in Anambra State have alleged that suspected herdsmen killed three persons and injured many in the Awka North Local Government Area of the state.

Addressing journalists yesterday, the representatives of the 10 communities in the area lamented what they called the criminal activities of suspected herdsmen operating in their forests and farmlands.

They alleged that a number of their people had been kidnapped for ransom, while others have been killed.

One of the victims, Oke Jideofor, who hails from Amanuke community, alleged that he was shot by the suspected herdsmen on his way to a neighbouring Achalla community on Saturday.

Jideofor who had bandage and plaster on his heads, hands and legs, said, “The people shot me on my way to Achalla. They were about three in number.”

Another victim, a native of Isuaniocha, said he was attacked on the same Urum-Achalla Road in a vehicle with a certain woman from Mgbakwu community whom he called Ikemfuna’s wife.

He said, “That woman that was killed, I was with her in the same vehicle. My right hand is paralysed because of the injury I sustained.

“The woman was beaten to death. They dragged me into the bush. I was released when my wife paid N1million ransom..

“They killed a man from Achalla. His people raided the bush to avenge his death but the suspects ran away.”

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Ikenga Tochukwu, said the state police command had not received any official report on the incident.

