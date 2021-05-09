Tunde Seriki Bounces Back, Donates to Less Privileged

Sometimes we fall because there is something down there that we are supposed to find. This seems to capture the story of Tunde Seriki, the Chief Executive Officer of Sultan Music international in Chicago. Those familiar with his peregrination in life are quick to say that he has been down, betrayed and disappointed in the past.

They would even add that, when he cried, there was no one to comfort him. But, as Lilly Singh said, “There is no shame in falling, but there is pride in getting back up.” Mercifully, the Ogun State-born businessman, who the vicissitudes of life have floored, has picked up the pieces of his life and moved on.

Despite the betrayal and disappointment he has suffered in the hands of some people in the past, he has remained committed to the service of humanity.

The US-based show promoter, last week, expended millions of Naira when he donated food items to the less privileged Muslim faithful in Lagos, Ogun and Osun.

Seriki, through his foundation, Tunde Seriki Foundation, had lifted the souls of some needy individuals with food items and cash donations during the lockdown last year.

According to him, the gesture was informed by the need to encourage Muslim communities during the Ramadan period. He also advised Muslims to use the Ramadan period to pray for the development and peace of Nigeria.

“I also want to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to use this period to pray for the country and also seek the face of Allah so that he can give him the insight to know the way out of the insecurity in the country. He needs to pray seriously during this period to seek divine intervention,” he added.

