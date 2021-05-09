Bella, Jameel Disu Celebrate 11 Years of Blissful Union

Regardless of the bottomlessness of one’s pockets or the heavenly reach of one’s political stature, the life of a person is not described as a fairy tale unless there is someone else in the picture, someone who is beloved and Looks forward to sharing the many years ahead, whether these turn out to be happy years or otherwise. This is the life of Bella Adenuga-Disu and her happy hubby, Jameel Disu. 11 years and counting and both parties have nothing but gratitude to God for being partners and lovers.

A few days ago, social media had much to say in the way of congratulations to Bella Adenuga-Disu and Jameel Disu. Because it was their 11th anniversary, folks did not hold back with goodwill messages and flattering comments that smacked of mild envy and sheer awe. The Disu couple, it would seem, are not going to have their love dimmed by the passage of time or the accumulation of wealth and prestige. 11 years ago, they got wedded together in pomp and ceremony —every anniversary is no different.

Some people only know Bella Adenuga-Disu as a shoot of the old Adenuga tree. To be sure, she has demonstrated that she is no less a business genius than her father, Dr Mike Adenuga. The many awards that she has won as the Executive Vice Chairman of Globacom attest to this. Her most recent promotion to the chairmanship of the construction company, Abumet Nigeria, attests to this. Despite all these, for Jameel Disu, Bella is best at being the love of his life and the mother of his children. And the proud wife likely thinks the same. Why else would the couple prefer to share a quiet day rather than thrust themselves into the celebrations? A most fortunate choice indeed that the lovebirds found each other. After all, 11 years together with the public constantly watching to see cracks in their relationship—it is no small accomplishment.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

