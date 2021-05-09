ACF Commiserates With Adeboye over Son’s Death

By John Shiklam

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), has commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enock Adeboye over the death of his son, Dare.

The 42 year old, Dare Adeboye, also a pastor, was said to have died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom state, where he was based with his family.

The ACF, in a statement on Sunday in Kaduna, said it was shocked over news of Dare’s death.

“We of the Arewa Consultative Forum, received with shock, news of the death of Pastor Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye a few days ago.

“We were more shocked by the news that the deceased son of the revered General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God was not sick at the time he died but passed on peacefully in his sleep.

“We are sure that as a man of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye has taken the death of his third son whom he fondly called a miracle child in good faith”, the forum said.

The statement signed by the spokesman of the ACF, Mr. Emmanuel Yawe, said the forum mourns with the family and the entire RCCG over the painful incident.

Yawe said, “The death may be painful and we join others to remind Pastor Adeboye, his family and the young family of Pastor Dare that as recorded in Eclesiastes Chapter 3 verses 4, this is a time to weep and mourn and that the ACF is weeping and mourning with them and the whole RCCG.

May the Almighty God receive his soul in Jesus name”.

