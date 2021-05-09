﻿BigDrip is enthusiastic about the Nigerian Music Scene and works toward more accolades

One of Nigeria’s fast-rising music acts, Ademola Taoreed Ojugbele, popularly known as Big Drip, is gradually putting his music on the map and has assured his fans that he would rule over the industry. The singer, whose single, Omalicha featuring Lojay, is currently topping music charts attested to this saying, “This song would cap the year for him as he looks forward to the future with so much optimism.”

Big Drip music career started in 2015 when he got back from the United Kingdom after completing his high school education hinted that his hit single, Omalicha came at a time when most of his fans were asking him for a new tune. The singer, who is currently studying Business Administration at Caleb University disclosed that his music career has assumed a new dimension since he dropped the song as people now reckon him as one of the hottest music acts currently dominating the music space.

Speaking about the Nigerian Music Scene he mentions, “Our music scene has moved on to the next level which is quite commendable and inspiring. A lot of international artists are reaching out to Nigerians because they see the progress in our music productions, quality of our works and the globe effects our music is earning from now winning Grammies, performing at top musical events among others.”

Signed to Drip Nation Entertainment, Big Drip has associated with acts like Terri, Lojay, Ceeza Milli, Wes7er 22, among others as he continues to build his music brand that is fast becoming a popular one among many music lovers within and outside the country.