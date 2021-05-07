T.B. Joshua Pledges Support for Nigerian Tourism

Vanessa Obioha

At a recent courtesy visit by the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Lagos zonal office to the founder and Senior Pastor of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), T.B. Joshua, the clergyman pledged to assist, within his capacity, in the development of Nigerian tourism.

He assured the six-man team led by the zonal coordinator, Mrs Chinyere Ibeabuchi to help the agency in its mission to promoting tourism in Nigeria.

While speaking on the reason for the visit, the Ibeabuchi said NIHOTOUR is having a new lease of life under the leadership of the Director-General, Nura Kangiwa who mandated them to move out, get acquainted with tourism establishments within the zone and familiarise with activities in these places.

“It is in line with the charge by our Director General that we decided to visit the SCOAN. You, through the SCOAN and Emmanuel TV, have contributed so much in the development of Nigeria tourism,” she said, citing that independent researches showed that 60 to 70 per cent of inbound tourists visiting Nigeria are pilgrims visiting the SCOAN.

“This is a massive contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

“The impact of your ministry could also be seen in and around Ikotun and the environment. The high numbers of accommodation facilities are all drawing their clientele from visitors to the SCOAN.

“Thousands of Nigerians are feeding directly and indirectly from activities at the SCOAN, including the SCOAN Prayer Mountain Resort.”

The Prayer Mountain which is located at Agodo-Egbe is exclusive for pilgrims visiting the SCOAN. It boasts about 500 different categories of bed spaces.

It also has a massive lake with a helipad in the middle, a close to five kilometres prayer walkway, a prayer garden and the thatch-roof huts where the church started from.

Ibeabuchi implored the prophet to support the agency in achieving its mission.

Responding to the speech, Joshua thanked the team for the visit, telling them that he was aware the SCOAN and NIHOTOUR were operating within the tourism industry but on a different level. He explained that it was all about service to humanity.

Joshua promised to not only continue to help in developing the country through his church but would in the development of Nigerian tourism. He promised to assist NIHOTOUR in whatever capacity he could within his means.

