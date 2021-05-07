Oyo/Osun NCS Command Rakes in N15.8bn Revenue

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) Area Comptroller (CAC), Oyo/Osun States Command, Mr. Adamu Abdulkadir, yesterday said the command generated N15,890,489,479.26 between February and April this year.

This is just as he said the command has set a proficient team with the codename: ‘Excise Task Force’ to further enhance anti-smuggling capabilities of the command through tactical raids and interceptions of smuggled items through the border, stating that it will also help to widen the dragnet to infuse factories that have qualified to be enlisted under the Customs and Excise Control.

Abdulkadir, who made the disclosures while addressing journalists at the Command headquarters in Ibadan, Oyo State, said the income generated was the cumulative of import duty from bonded terminals, excise duty from factories under the excise net, auction fees and all other ancillary charges into both federation and non-federation accounts.

He said towards making the command a no-go area for smugglers, it seized no fewer than 331 bags of foreign parboiled rice, intercepted 487 litres of petrol, 221 cartons of imported dry fish, nine sacks of imported dry fish, nine sacks of cannabis sativa and six bales of used shoes within the period under review.

Other seized items included 138 (10 litres) gallons of vegetable oil; 572 (2.5 litres) gallons of vegetable oil; 21 bales of second-hand clothing and one used DAF truck.

The Customs boss further stated that the contraband items were intercepted at various locations within the command, noting that the duty paid value of the seized items is N134, 477, 316.00.

He insisted that men of the Command are ready to discharge their duties irrespective of various challenges being faced, saying: “Our officers and men at the Oyo/Osun Area Command have shown professionalism, zeal and experience in the gallant discharge of their duties. They are key to the success showcased today. They weathered the storm vigilantly to ensure that the mandate of the CGC is upheld.”

