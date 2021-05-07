Ooni of Ife Canvasses for Locally Made Products

Mary Nnah

The Arole Oduduwa and Ooni of Ife, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has urged Nigerians to patronise locally made products, stating that such gesture is required to grow the country’s economy.

Ogunwusi made the call recently at his Ile Oodua Palace Ile-Ife, while playing host to management of Titan Multi-business investment Limited, producers of Titan Rice.

The Titan team were on a courtesy visit to the African foremost monarch to formally invite him as the special guest of honour at the commissioning of the Titan Farms Corporate head office and rice factory located in Ibadan, slated to hold soon.

The Ooni commended Titan management for their patriotism and originality, while rendering qualitative services to Nigerians.

“We should commend the management of this great company and other few ones across the country for standing up to the challenges in the competitive market, it is obviously not easy” the Ooni said.

Founder and Chief Trader, Titan Multi-business Investment, Mr. Gbenga Eyiolawi, thanked the Ooni for the kind words, affirming his organisation’s readiness to uphold its efficient service delivery mechanism.

“Titan is an agro-commodity processing and trading outfit, buying farm produce directly from Nigerian farms and processing them with our partner-mills and processing facilities using High-Tech equipment in the Northern part of the country.

“These processed goods are packaged in our brand and sold directly to distributors across South-west Nigeria. Pioneer of such goods is our rice brand known as Titan Rice which is produced and packaged in the North and then sold in the South,” Eyiolawi noted.

