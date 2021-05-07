NACCIMA to Honour Jigawa Gov, CBN, AMCON, Others

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has concluded plans to commemorate its 60th anniversary and that of Nigeria by honouring deserving Nigerians and institutions.

According to the President of NACCIMA, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, the event would be held “at a time our country is facing various challenges; we hope with the great accomplishments by the awardees, this event will inspire and encourage all Nigerians to regain their confidence and continue to promote the culture of excellence in every aspect of our work, recommit to national development and nation building.”

The categories of award cut across the private and public sectors as well as outstanding services in the Chamber movement in Nigeria. Some of the esteemed awardees include the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; President of the African Development Bank (ADB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina; Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mrs. Amina J. Mohammed; Flutterwave; Interswitch; Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adegeye popularly known as King Sunny Ade.

Others are Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru; foremost industrialist, Chief Cletus Ibeto, and Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of J. Udeagbala Holdings, Chief John C. Udeagbala.

The awardees list also includes the Central Bank of Nigeria, Interswitch, AMCON, MTN and Globalcom.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

