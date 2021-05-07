Ebonyi Accuses South-east PDP of Spreading Falsehood

Ebonyi State Government has described the 15- point Communiqué of the leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-east on their resolution for states to maintain a joint security vigilante to be called Ebubeagu Joint Security Network as an exercise in futility and an attempt to mislead the general public.

The state government said “We consider this attention-seeking communiqué as one of their sinister publications concocted with demeaning and misleading falsehood and calculated to distract the peace-loving people of Ebonyi State and reap the gracious attention of the people-oriented administration of the performing Governor of Ebonyi State, Mr. David Nweze Umahi.”

The State Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Mr. Uchenna Orji, in a statement, said he had tracked a communiqué credited to South East Zonal Working Committee of PDP dated Saturday, May 1, 2021 and authored by one Elochukwu Okereke who purports to be the Zonal Publicity Secretary of PDP.

According to Orji, the content of the publication and the context of their argument unfortunately exposed the inadequacies of the reasoning faculties of their political think-tank and the incompetencies of the present crop of the leadership of South-east Zonal Working Committee.

He pointed out that “the arguments canvassed in their substantive paragraphs denote a body of political operators who have little or no information about precedents and practice of governance structure and systems in a federal system of government.

“We are deeply disappointed but not surprised on the failure and inability of the PDP South-east Zonal Working Committee to understand and dissect the clear and unambiguous resolutions reached by the South East Governors and stakeholders during their Security Summit of April 11, 2021 in Owerri, Imo State,” he explained.

Giving reasons why the resolutions are a nullify, Orji pointed out that: “This resolution cannot in any way waive or vitiate the legislative powers of the federating states and the inherent powers of states to recruit or provide the membership of Ebubeagu from among the youths of their respective states, which they are already exercising in different tempo and stages especially the necessary legislations, the recruitment and the funding processes for Ebubeagu.”

He accused the South-east ZWC of the PDP of profiling youths from the state, stressing that: “We have also noted the cowardly and untoward accusations by the PDP elements who are branding the peace loving youths of Ebonyi State as the ‘militia’ just because they enrolled as members of South East Security outfit, Ebubeagu.”

