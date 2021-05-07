Babalola, Hassan-Odukale Visit FBN Group

The newly appointed chairmen of FBN Holdings Plc and its subsidiary, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Remi Babalola and Tunde Hassan-Odukale, have paid a scheduled visit to the head office of the FBN Group.

According to a statement, they both visited the head office on Wednesday.

On hand to receive them were the Group Managing Director, FBNHoldings, Mr. U.K. Eke; the Managing Director of FirstBank, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, and the Deputy Managing Director of FirstBank, Mr. Gbenga Shobo.

“The chairmen held a meeting with the executive team of the Group further to their recent appointments by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“The meeting availed the leadership of the Group the opportunity to update the chairpersons of the Boards on the strategic direction of FBN Holdings and its subsidiaries,” the statement added.

Babalola is a graduate of Agricultural Economics from the University of Ibadan. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria, and the Institute of Directors of Nigeria. He also holds a Masters of Banking and Finance degree from the University of Lagos

On the other hand, Hassan-Odukale is a graduate of the University of London and City University, London. He holds a Bachelors Degree in Pure Mathematics and a Postgraduate Diploma in Actuarial Science. He is the Managing Director of Leadway Assurance and sits on the board of various blue-chip companies.

