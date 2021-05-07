Aderinsola Jolaosho Launches Free Digital Marketing Class for Small Businesses

By Chiamaka Ozulumba

Aderinsola Jolaosho, a brand and communication consultant, has expressed her interest to train small scale business owners and digital marketing enthusiasts for free in a four-week-long intensive digital marketing class scheduled to be held on all Sundays in May.

All the classes are free and are part of her contribution to solving the problem of unemployment and helping small businesses thrive in Nigeria.

According to the Pan Atlantic University MSc graduate on her Linkedin handle, the training, which started as a post on her WhatsApp story, will transform lives, help business thrive, and improve employment opportunities.

Narrating how she birthed the idea, she wrote on her Linkedin handle; “I woke up on ‘the good side of the bed’ one Thursday, so I decided to hold a free class.

“I simply put up posts on my WhatsApp Status, telling people to choose what course they would like to learn out of three.

“Digital Marketing won, and we started the class at 5:00 pm on Zoom. We had 120 minutes of insightful teaching and fun. I enjoyed the entire process.

“We moved from research to Quora marketing to Email Marketing. However, after the class, many people saw my updates and felt they didn’t have the opportunity to participate.

“That is why I decided to do this again. I will give practical and insightful pieces of information for FREE”.

Explaining why the class is free, Jolaosho said: I conduct in-house training for organisations and one-on-one classes for Business Executives.

“A few people have reached out to me for mentorship and internship, but my schedule cannot accommodate this.

“So after I put up a post, did a Zoom Class, and got positive feedback from my WhatsApp contacts, more people reached out to me for the same opportunity. This class is worth 200,000 NGN! Over 250 people have registered for this class, and I am amazed!”

Supporting her claim, Tejiri Ikide, one of the participants of the first Zoom class said; “I learnt a lot from the class in just two hours. I learned about website statistics, keyword analysis, and how to create digital strategies that will aid engagement and sales.

“This training is worth paying for, and God bless Derin for putting this together. I would advise those interested in learning how to use digital platforms to scale up their businesses, those who want to improve their digital communications skills, and those who are interested in learning new skills to register for this course. I have already filled the form myself”.

Another LinkedIn user, Adetola Adeyemi, commended Jolaosho for the initiative, saying, “the class was so insightful. I enjoyed it. Thanks for sharing your knowledge with us”.

Reactions from other attendees and enquiries regarding the class followed this comment. The class will start May 2, 2021, and interested participants can register here.

Jolaosho is a brand and communication consultant, who prefers to be referred to as a Creative Problem Solver.

With a speciality in Strategic Thinking, Branding, Public Relations, Search Engine Optimisation, Media Relations, Writing and Communications Consultancy, she has helped organisations and individuals solve their communications and perception problems.

She has a degree in English from the University of Lagos and a MSc in Media Enterprise from the Pan Atlantic University.

Since 2016, she has worked in the real estate, hospitality and franchise development sectors, and she is passionate about helping businesses thrive. She is currently the managing partner of ThePush.ng.

