Military Rescues 13 Abducted Persons in Kaduna Community

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna State government has said that 13 kidnapped people have been rescued by troops following a fierce gun battle with bandits in Gwagwada community, Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Kaduna.

The commissioner said the victims went to a farm when the bandits attacked them.

He said the troops, on receiving credible intelligence about the abduction, trailed the bandits to a forest near Bana village and engaged them in a gun duel and rescue the 13 victims.

“The 13 citizens, originally from Dutse, went to work at a farm called Tanadi farm, which is located around Bakin Kasuwa in Gwagwada general area of Chikun LGA.

“They were attacked by the armed bandits in the process.

“Troops on receiving credible intelligence of the abduction trailed the bandits to a forest near Bana village and there engaged them in a gun duel. The 13 citizens were thus rescued”, Aruwan said.

According to him, those rescued include; Kenth Yusuf, Izra Ali , Josiah Luka, Istifanus Suman

Helen Ibrahim and Justina Gofwen.

He added that others include Ibrahim Madaki, Biyaya Yusuf, Sani Bello, Lucy Dada,

Anayi Ezekiel, Benjiman Danieland Musa Usman.

The commissioner said further that after the operations, “the troops discovered that the bandits had shot two volunteers before their arrival.”

He said the bandits also burnt a church and looted some houses in the area.

The commissioner did not say whether any of the bandits was arrested or killed by troops during the gun duel.

He said Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the troops for the successful operation.

“Receiving the report, Governor Nasir El-Rufai thanked the troops and commended them warmly for the successful rescue operation.

“He also commiserated with the families of the deceased volunteers, and prayed for the repose of their souls.

“The governor also extended his sympathy to the leadership and members of the razed church over the unfortunate attack, and directed the State Emergency Management Agency to conduct an immediate assessment of the damage”, the statement said.

