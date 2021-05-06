Jonathan Pays Tribute to Yar’Adua, Says He was a Peacemaker

Former President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday paid tributes to his former principal, the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, describing him as a peacemaker and nation builder.

Yar’Adua died on May 5, 2010, and Jonathan, the then vice-president took over power.

Jonathan in a series of tweets yesterday described Yar’Adua as a friend and brother who shared a common vision of a peaceful and united Nigeria.

He said the late president would always be remembered as a peacemaker and nation builder.

“Today, I celebrate my boss, friend, colleague, and brother, President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua who departed this world 11 years ago.

“As politicians, we shared a common vision of a peaceful, united, and just nation.

“President Yar’Adua kept faith with this vision, channelling his strength and time in pursuit of an egalitarian society, until his last breath.

“Although out of our sight, his legacies live with us and his memory we will continue to cherish.

“We will always remember him as a peacemaker, nation builder, and democrat whose timeline was defined by virtues of service, peace, truth, and love. – GEJ”

