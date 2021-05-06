Insecurity: CDS, Service Chiefs to Appear Before Senate

By Deji Elumoye

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor and the three service chiefs are to appear before the Senate Thursday (today) over the deteriorating security situation in the country.

The Senate had at plenary last week summoned the CDS and the service chiefs to brief it on the efforts being made by government to surmount the security challenges facing the nation.

The service chiefs who will join the CDS to brief the upper legislative chamber by 10am are the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant-General Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu and the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Ishiaka Oladayo Amoo.

The top military brass are expected to not only brief the Senators about security issues but also take questions from the legislators over the worrisome security situation across the country.

Details later…

