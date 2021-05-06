Customs Seizes N50m Contraband in Katsina

By Francis Sardauna

The Katsina Area Command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NIS) has intercepted contraband worth over N50 million across border communities in the state as part of the command’s ongoing war against smuggling and other nefarious activities orchestrated by smugglers.

The Command’s Acting Comptroller, Mr Dalha Wada Chedi, who unveiled the contraband to journalists at a press conference in Katsina, said the seizures were made between April 9 and May 4, 2021.

He stated that fighting smuggling in Katsina State, particularly at the border towns, is a tug of war but he would not relent until the menace is tackled across the nooks and crannies of the state.

He said the items seized included 486 bags of 50kg foreign rice, 304 cartons of spaghetti, 197 Jerry cans of 25 litres of vegetable oil, 98 bags of foreign sugar, 12 cartons of macaroni, and 21 cartons of foreign couscous.

He added: “Others include nine vehicles, six cartons of tomato paste, 30 cartons of foreign milky creamer and 32 Jerry cans of PMS, the duty paid value of all of them is N50,378,800.00.”

He called on border communities in the state to support men and officers of the NIS and other law enforcement agencies in carrying out their legitimate obligations rather than aiding activities of the economic saboteurs.

