The Voice Nigeria Wraps up Blind Auditions

Vanessa Obioha

Tomorrow’s episode of The Voice Nigeria will mark the last leg of the blind auditions. So far, each of the coaches has five talents on their teams. They need one talent each to complete their team before proceeding to the next stage of the competition which is the Knockouts stage.

Episode five saw coach Falz taking most talents. His first talent for the night was 20-year-old Oghenekpabor ‘KPee’ Okoro who gave a melodious twist to Kizz Daniel’s hit ‘Sofa’. His performance got Falz and Waje dancing as well as pressing the red button for him.

“He sang this song as if he wrote it by himself. He owned it. He owned the microphone. You have something special,” commented Darey on his performance as the talent is joined by his mother and younger brother on stage.

Falz would also be the pick for Naomi Mac, a 29-year-old singer and fashion designer whose rendition of Bryan Adams ‘Everything I Do’ was the highlight of the episode. Her tenor sent coaches Waje and Yemi to church and had them hoping that she would choose them.

The other talent for Falz was Tamara Ebelike while Blessing Ucheonye landed on Darey’s team.

As the blind auditions wrap up tomorrow, First Bank Nigeria, the lead sponsor of the singing competition is reminding fans that there are prizes to be won. Fans are to follow the bank on its verified social media handles for more information on their participation.

The financial institution reiterated that it’s committed to promoting employment, economic empowerment in the country through products, services, initiatives and partnerships.

Correction: A previous report misstated the number of talents needed by the coaches to complete their teams. The coaches only need six talents on their teams, not 12.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

