Nigeria on Fire, Falling Apart, Says Ekweremadu

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has painted a gory picture of the country presently, saying Nigeria is on fire, and that it is falling apart.

He, however, remained optimistic that the current ugly situation of the country is still redeemable.

Ekweremadu, who stated this at the 10th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Umuahia, Abia State, with the theme: ‘Let us Rebuild and End this Reproach’, raised the alarm over the worsening state of the country characterised by wanton destruction of lives and property.

Delivering the Synod lecture entitled: ‘The Role of the Christian Politician in Nation-building’, the senator, who was represented by the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Hon. Alex Chiedozie Ogbonnia, said the country was at crossroads, and it was high time leaders urgently rescued it.

According to him, “Nigeria is burning, literally and figuratively. Put even more appropriately, we are at that juncture where we must rebuild or risk perishing. But God forbids that we perish!”

He expressed regrets that reports of bloodletting, mass killing, and kidnap-for-ransom had become the daily realities of Nigerians, adding that hunger was on the rise because insecurity had dislodged Nigerians from their legitimate businesses and farming.

Ekweremadu said: “Hunger has enveloped our land because farmers cannot go to their farms anymore. They are either killed or raped by arm-bearing militias or have their throats slit like rams as we witnessed in Zabarmari village in Borno State. The schools are no longer safe as they have been turned to sports ground by bandits, who kidnap, rape, and kill.”

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Environment also advised that only socio-economic and political justice could effectively address the frustrations and separatist tendencies and rhetoric across the country.

“The country is as divided and disjointed as never in our history. Ethno-religious conflagrations and killings at the slightest provocations have become a norm rather than an exception. Agitations fuelled by palpable social and political injustice pervade the land, as many parts now want out of the union than be slaves and second class citizens in a place that is supposed to be their fatherland.

“We cannot build or rebuild a country in the absence of social, political, and economic justice. How do you describe a situation where palpable double standard and open marginalisation of the South-east region has been raised to a state policy?

“We must show every part of the country a sense of justice, because the truth is that a man who is unjustly treated will never be genuinely interested in peace. The shortest path to peace is justice,” he stated.

The lawmaker, however, said the situation was not irredeemable, urging the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to decentralise the policing system and seek help from more experienced and resourced nations.

“This is not a time to apportion blames, but a time for sober reflection. The Church and the Christian politicians, and all Nigerians must rise and stand in the gap. We must take urgent steps to reclaim our land and defend our inheritance because no nation in the world can contain Nigerian.

“This administration must begin to listen, starting by taking urgent steps to decentralise the policing system to enable every constituent part take charge of the security of lives and property in its jurisdictions. That is the least we can do, and the most urgent step we must take at the moment,” Ekweremadu advised.

