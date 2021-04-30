NDE Recruits 1,5OO for Environmental Beautification

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo.

The National Directorate of Employment NDE is set to assist unemployed persons who are willing to acquire training and explore job opportunities in the Environmental Beautification and ornamental sector.

This assurance was made in Oshogbo by the NDE’s Acting Director General, Mallam Abubakar Fikpo, while speaking through the NDE state coordinator Mallam Ismail Yekeen, at an orientation exercise for 1548 participants nationwide who were been recruited for three months training under the NDE 2O21Environmental Beatification Training Scheme EBTS

The Acting DG said the Environmental Beautification Training Scheme was designed to create decent jobs for unemployed school leavers and drop outs trough training and development in the landscaping service value chain.

According to him, “the beauty of our surrounding apart from adding aesthetic value is also capable of enhancing healthy living and long life.”

Fikpo, noted that EBTS promotes environmental renewal in habitats particularly towns and cities and would also boost job creation and public works programmes through the empowerment of some of its successful participants with starter packs at the end of the training to start their businesses.

He said the dynamic nature of unemployment encouraged the NDE to continuously devise new strategies to tackle the menace while enjoining unemployed individuals to key in into various programmes and activities of the directorate all aimed at self-employment, self-reliant and sustainable livelihood

Also speaking at the occasion, the NDE Director of Special Public works programmes represented by Mrs. Olorunpomi Bimbo, admonished the participants to take the training serious.

