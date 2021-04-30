Boko Haram Fighters Attack Yobe Town

Michael Olugbode

Boko Haram fighters yesterday attacked Kanamma, the headquarters of Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Kanamma, is historic in the insurgency war for being the town where the terrorists later to be known as Boko Haram launched their first attack before they relocated to Maiduguri

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Yobe State Police Command, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim confirmed the attack to some journalists, but said he had no details yet as at last night.

He said on phone: “Yes, there was Boko Haram insurgents’ attack on Kanamma. Unfortunately, we have lost contact with our people there due to the absence of mobile network in the area; we will update you when we reach out to them”.

A community leader in the area, who spoke anonymously to journalists, lamented that the people of the town had fled into the bush for safety.

