Adnom Communications Raises the Bar with New Film

Mary Nnah

Managing Director of Adnom Communications and Executive Producer of movies and series, Adeniji Omirin has reiterated the endless possibilities that abound in the entertainment industry.

He also hinted on how his platform contributed to uplifting talents like Mr Macaroni.

“Check our movies and series, I am proud to say Mr Macaroni today is amongst those that has graced Adnom Series ever before stardom and seeing what he has become today should open people’s acceptance to the possibility of new talents everywhere” Omirin said.

Omirin who started out as a staff of NTA in the 90s after studying Accountancy in Yaba College of Technology, said this while speaking to reporters recently about his coming project titled, “No Man’s Land”.

The movie is scheduled for principal photography on May 10 and the director of the flick is Saheed Apanpa.

No Man’s Land is about a psycho ex-husband who came back for his long lost love who has found solace in the arms of another man. It’s guaranteed to be another Saheed Apanpa hit.

He also spoke on the influx of foreign soaps into Nigeria. “Sincerely, I don’t watch foreign movies or soaps as you call them, but yes, we won’t deny their influence in our style of movies and growth of entertainment in Nigeria.

“But we all know, be it music or movies, Nigerians are making magic, so let’s just embrace our growth. Nobody can tell your story more than yourself; let’s keep telling our stories before foreigners take over our right. It is a thing of joy that our youths have changed to our local contents and this has given us the liver to do more.”

Adnom Communications, he revealed further, has a lot of contents and TV projects under its belt. “Our series is endless both seen and yet to be seen. We plan not only to tell a meaningful story, but also entertain our audience while providing attractive stories and tales to keep every audience at every level or age glued to their screen and demanding for more”, he added.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

