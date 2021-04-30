17 Contestants Survive Theatre Week on Nigerian Idol

Vanessa Obioha

After four weeks of auditions, Nigerian Idol theatre began with the 68 lucky contestants battling it out for a chance to become the next Nigerian Idol.

Unlike the auditions, the theatre week began with group selections. The 68 contestants were grouped according to their voices and trained to perform as a group for the judges.

In this round, the judges were not just assessing the voices of the contestants, but also looking out for the ability to maintain composure on stage and teamwork.

Star, however, did not get the memo. She expressed her dislike for her teammates as soon as she was grouped. And when Comfort, unfortunately, forgot her lines on stage, she let it get to her. Luckily, the team had Agbutun to hold the bar.

While some let the pressure get to them and forgot their lines, others like Godwin however recovered quickly and maintained composure. Some contestants were also victims of their teammates’ flaws while others in an attempt to outdo their teammates jeopardised their chances to advance to the next round.

At the end of the day, out of the 68 contestants that made it into theatre week, and 39 to the group selections, only 17 contestants progressed to the next round.

Aired on Africa Magic channels every Sunday at 8pm, more contestants will fight their way to stardom on this weekend’s episode.

