Niger Working with FG to Stop Insurgency, Says Bello

By Laleye Dipo

Despite accusing the federal government of abandoning the state in the fight to check insurgency that has led to more than 50 villages being deserted, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has said his administration is working with the federal authorities to bring an end to banditry in parts of the state.

Bello made this known in Minna on Tuesday when he received the Indonesian Ambassador in Nigeria, Mr Usra Hendra Harap, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House.

“We are seeking the assistance of the federal government for a coordinated operation to end banditry activities in the state,” Bello said, adding that banditry was only prevalent in the rural areas of the state.

The governor said though the security situation in parts of the state is worrisome, everything was being done to bring it to normal.

“The security challenges are more in the rural areas of the state and everything is being done to bring normalcy to the affected areas,” Bello stated.

He therefore urged the envoy and other international and local investors not to be scared from investing in the state as a result of insecurity, assuring them that government will continue to provide a conducive atmosphere for investors and their investments.

Earlier, the Indonesia Ambassador had told Governor Bello that he was in the state to explore areas of cooperation with the government and the business community in the state.

