Enugu Raises the Alarm over Plot to Sabotage NCC’s Industrial Park Project

By Gideon Arinze

The Enugu State Government (ENSG) has raised alarm over plans by some individuals to sabotage the ongoing construction of a Digital Industrial Park (DIP) by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), at the green triangle of the popular Murtala Mohammed Park.

The Commissioner for Science and Technology, Mr. Obi Kama, said yesterday in a public statement that some individuals have been using different guises to disrupt the ongoing construction works at the site.

Kama clarified that the ENSG allocated Plot OS/1, Old GRA Enugu (where the green triangle, Murtala Mohammed Park is located) to the NCC via the Enugu State Ministry of Land’s letter reference No. LEN:38779/8, dated September 8, 2020, for the construction of DIP.

He pointed out that the park would birth the digital transformation for advancement of socio-economic goals of the South East geo-political zone in particular and Nigeria in general.

He warned that those involved in the sabotage would face the full wrath of the law, adding that any person with genuine grievance is encouraged to channel it through the appropriate agency of government.

He maintained that the state government was committed to the realisation of the DIP project for the acceleration of digital transformation of Enugu State.

